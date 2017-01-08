Roundup: Waggener wins, Ballard falls in Indiana

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Jan. 7, 2016.

STORIES

BOYS

Playing in crunch time in the world’s largest high school arena, Waggener High School’s Jaago Kalakon didn’t feel any pressure.

The sophomore guard hit two clutch free throws in overtime to help lead the Wildcats to a 61-64 victory over Oak Hill (Ind.) in the Kentucky/Indiana Hall of Fame Classic Saturday evening at the New Castle Fieldhouse at New Castle High School.

Jacquess Hobbs, who scored the final basket of the game, also scored a put-back on an offensive rebound to tie the game at 54-54 near the end of regulation. Oak Hill had a chance to win the game at the free-throw line but Tyce Frank missed both of his free throws. Waggener’s Ethan Taylor had a look from beyond the arc as time expired but the shot didn’t go down.

“I was real proud of them,” Waggener coach Bryan O’Neill said. “It was a tough game. Oak Hill was quite a bit bigger than us so we had to get the game going up tempo. To do that, I think they had 26 turnovers and we had 17 steals so that contributed to everything we had with our success.”

Hobbs finished with 19 points and Kevion Hudson chipped in with 15 points. Hudson was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and Ben Simic went a perfect 5-for-5. Spencer Ballinger led Oak Hill with a game-high 26 points.

“We really stepped up defensively and were able to execute,” O’Neill said of his team’s effort in overtime. “We hit a lot of free throws down the stretch and that was huge for us.”

In the night-cap, Ballard fell to Connersville (Ind.), 78-67.

WAGGENER (12-4)

Ron Fell 6p; Trey Keaton 1p; Ethan Taylor 2p; Kevion Hudson 15p; Jaago Kalakon 6p; Jacquess Hobbs 19p; Ben Simic 9p; Cobie Montgomery 6p.

OAK HILL (10-2)

Cal Mann 4p; Konnor Cabe 7p; Spencer Ballinger 26p; Tyce Frank 16p; David Arens 4p; Kordell Cabe 2p; Reid Newhouse 2p.

GIRLS

The highly anticipated matchup between Kentucky’s top two girls’ high school basketball teams ended up being no contest.

Host Butler, the No. 2 team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, took a lead early thanks to a 16-0 first quarter run and never looked back in walloping top-ranked Mercer County 80-55 Saturday night.

Gallery: Butler-Mercer County Girls Basketball

SCORES

BOYS

Kentucky/Indiana Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle High School

CONNERSVILLE 78, BALLARD 67

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Noah Belt scored 20 points to lead the Spartans (12-1) past the Bruins (10-3). Ballard fell behind towards the latter part of the first half and were unable to close the gap in the second half. Ballard was led by Vonnie Patterson with 13 points.

BALLARD (10-3)

Tyrese Duncan 7p; Kereion Douglas 5p; Marshon Ford 9p; Tyron Duncan 12p; Dorion Tisby 6p; Antonie Darby 3p; Delonta Wimberly 4p; Jamil Wilson 4p; Vonnie Patterson 13p; Alexander Holley 4p.

CONNERSVILLE (12-1)

Garrett Silcott 16p; Noah Belt 20p; Grant Smith 17p; Dalton Huffman 6p; Beau Isaacs 18p.

HOLY CROSS 74, BRECKENRIDGE CO. 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The visiting Cougars (7-7) raced past Breckenridge Co. (3-11) behind a 17-point performance by Cooper Scott. Holy Cross broke open a tie game after the first quarter and established a comfortable 18 point lead at the break. Tanner Whitworth led the Tigers with 15 points.

BRECKENRIDGE CO. (3-11)

Tanner Whitworth 15p; Will Bloud 3p; Jon Whitworth 3p; Korey Miller 3p; Evan Barr 5p; Grayson Sosh 6p; Kobe Poole 8p; Kellem Bland 1p; Clayton Burks 2p.

HOLY CROSS (7-7)

Cade Crawley 14p; DeShawn Ellis 3p; Hunter Adams 2p; Chase Phillips 16p; Cooper Scott 17p; Dawson Burns 4p; Ethan Short 2p; Max Bearden 8p; Ethan Driskell 8p.

NORTH BULLITT 55, CAI 50

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The visiting Eagles (5-11) used a 21-13 third quarter to break open a tie game and push past CAI (7-8). North Bullitt hit outscored the Warriors from the free throw line, 12-3, and forced ten more turnovers. Noah Williams led all scorers with 21 points for the Warriors.

NORTH BULLITT (5-11)

Peyton Luttrell 7p; Lance Johnson 14p; Nate Johnson 4p; TJ Tonev 8p; Dylan Ing 6p; Brendan Holt 16p.

CAI (7-8)

Noah Williams 21p, 3a; Stephen Cook 18p, 4r; Patrick Fitzgibbon 6p, 3r; Bailey Conrad 5p, 4r.

Whitefield Down Syndrome Classic

at Whitefield Academy

BUTLER 56, LINCOLN CO. 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Butler (11-5) edged the Patriots (11-5) in a thrilling final minute of a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Devin Alcorn hit a 3-pointer with ten seconds remaining to cap a rally by Lincoln Co., but the Bears answered. Austin Wise came open on the ensuing play and hit the go-ahead 12-footer with five seconds to go. The game featured four lead changes in the final three minutes. Noah Young led all scorers with 23 points for Lincoln Co.

BUTLER (11-5)

Jaquay Wales 6p; Marcus Montgomery 12p; Austin Wise 12p; Kel Shawn Mozee 9p; Maurice Tolley 8p; Solomon Pennix 4p; Devin Pendergrass 3p; Michael Burns 2p.

LINCOLN CO. (11-5)

Devin Alcorn 15p; Tanner McAninch 4p; Chase Phillips 9p; Noah Young 23p; Nick Noland 4p.

PENDLETON CO. 68, FAIRDALE 63

FALMOUTH, Ky. – Dontaie Allen’s double-double led the Wildcats (9-6) to a tough win over the visiting Bulldogs (6-8). Allen put up 26 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Pendleton Co. hit on 25-of-29 free throws to maintain a narrow lead throughout the final quarter. Glenn Queen led Fairdale with 21 points.

FAIRDALE (6-8)

Glenn Queen 21p, 4r, 3a; Jaxon Gaddie 8p, 4r, 3a; Ike Roby 12p, 6r; Seth Dewboys 8p, 4r; Treziaun Allen 2p, 6r; Mark Sullivan 10p, 6r; Craig Ash 10p, 6r.

PENDLETON CO. (9-6)

Jacob Yelton 7p, 4r; Mason Dennie 12p, 4a; Dontaie Allen 26p, 14r; Grant Walsh 12p; Clay Monroe 2p; Adam Antrobus 9p, 13r.

COLLEGIATE 92, SOUTHERN 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Titans (12-6) snapped a two-game losing streak as they defeated the visiting Trojans (7-9) led by Barrett Myers 27 points. Ryan McDaniel was second on the team with 26 points and Tyler McDaniel added 16 points for the Titans. Dan Black led all scorers with 28 points for the Trojans and Hakeim Reedel ended with 15 points.

SOUTHERN (7-9)

Dan Black 28p; Hakeim Reedel 15p; Charles Wilson 13p; Jevon Collier 6p; Matt Jones 3p; Andre Walker 3p; Olieng Kalakon 3p; Isaiah Jackson 2p.

COLLEGIATE (12-6)

Barrett Myers 27p; Ryan McDaniel 26p; Tyler McDaniel 16p; Alec Hertzman 10p; Eli Allen 6p; Parker Duff 5p; Nayaab Grewal 2p.

ST. FRANCIS 66, FREDERICK FRAIZE 55

GOSHEN, Ky. – Jomar Sullivan made a stellar debut on his first game of the season, as he scored 18 points with ten of them coming in the fourth quarter, leading the Wyverns (5-5) over the Aces (6-9). The Wyverns ended the game on a 29-9 run to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit. Noah Sparks scored 17 points and James Risley added 12 points for the Wyverns. The Aces were led by Steven Jennings with 20 points and Mac Dubree with 10 points.

FREDERICK FRAIZE (6-9)

Xander Jennings 2p; Hunter Hawley 4p; Wyatt West 2p; John Fetch 7p; Dylan Simmons 9p; Max Dubree 10p; Ben Harness 1p; Steven Jennings 20p.

ST FRANCIS (5-5)

James Risley 12p; Noah Sparks 17p; Ahmad Moore 9p; Jonah LeStrange 10p; Jomar Sullivan 18p.

Scores from around the state:

Lou. DuPont Manual 63, Jeffersonville, Ind. 83

Barr-Reeve, Ind. 73, Williamstown 33

Bath Co. 78, Menifee Co. 67

Campbell Co. 74, Bishop Brossart 45

Cloverdale, Ind. 88, Franklin Co. 64

Collins 59, Grant Co. 51, OT

Crittenden Co. 68, Community Christian (Paducah) 48

Eminence 114, Evangel Christian 51

George Rogers Clark 64, Russell 49

Graves Co. 89, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 57

Henderson Co. 49, South Warren 29

Henry Co. 54, Lloyd Memorial 51

Hickman Co. 73, Dawson Springs 59

Holmes 78, Mason Co. 66

Livingston Central 60, Trigg Co. 51

Ohio Co. 80, McLean Co. 54

Owsley Co. 73, Piarist 33

Pendleton Co. 68, Lou. Fairdale 63

Raceland 76, Rose Hill Christian 50

Wolfe Co. 82, Riverside Christian 47

10th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Bracken Co. 62, Robertson County 44

Paris 78, St. Patrick 40

15th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Sheldon Clark 69, Betsy Layne 28

South Floyd 76, Shelby Valley 69

6th/7th District Challenge

Hopkins Co. Central 87, Webster Co. 77

Bluegrass Tournament

Apollo 56, Central Hardin 54

John Hardin 67, Newport Central Catholic 47

Murray 50, Elizabethtown 48

Southwestern 92, LaRue Co. 76

First Security New Years Bash

Hopkinsville 78, Lou. Fern Creek 58

Hall of Fame Classic

Bardstown 65, W. Washington, Ind. 43

Marvin Meredith Classic

George Rogers Clark 64, Russell 49

Greenup Co. 65, Lou. Eastern 61

Simon Kenton 65, Ashland Blazer 34

Mustang Madness

McCracken County 68, Memphis Catholic, Tenn. 35

Whitefield Down Syndrome Classic

Lou. Butler 56, Lincoln Co. 55

Lou. Christian Academy 83, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 78

North Oldham 82, Whitefield Academy 52

WYMT Mountain Classic

Cordia 49, Hazard 34

Knox Central 74, Knott Co. Central 57

GIRLS

BUTLER 80, MERCER COUNTY 55

MERCER COUNTY (10-4)

Seygan Robins 13p; Faith Lake 4p; Lexy Lake 5p; Lyric Houston 13p; Emmy Souder 13p, 7r; Emmy Davis 6p; Zoey Yeast 1p.

BUTLER (14-1)

Bre Torrens 12p, 4a, 3s; Tasia Jefferies 11p; Brittney Just 6p, Doneah Marshall 2p; Jaelynn Penn 12p, 10r; Teri Goodlett 14p, 6a; Molly Lockhart 21p 12r 4b; Kiara Cain 2p.

SACRED HEART 67, MANUAL 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Erin Toller scored 18 points off the bench as the Valkyries (10-4) recorded their tenth win of the season, defeating the Crimsons (12-3) in a close matchup 67-62. Kiki Samsel led the Valkyries with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting including five 3-pointers. The Crimsons Nila Blackford ended with a double double, scoring 22 points grabbing ten rebounds in the loss.

SACRED HEART (10-4)

Ashlee Harris 3p, 5a Kiki Samsel 21p; Erin Toller 18p; Kia Sivils 2p, 6r; Kristen Clemons 9p, 6r; Grace Berger 14p, 13r.

MANUAL (12-3)

Jaela Johnson 11p, 6a; Tyonne Howard 2p, 4r; Aniah Griffin 20p, 4r; Tonysha Curry 7p, 8r; Nila Blackford 22p,10r.BULLITT EAST 68, EASTERN 58

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. – Lindsey Duvall put up a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Chargers (12-4) to their fifth-straight win. The Chargers outscored Eastern (10-5) by 14 points in the second quarter to build a cushion. Kiara Pearl led all scorers with 26 points in the defeat for the Eagles.

EASTERN (10-5)

Briana Mishler 2p; Mikayla Kinnard 4p; Natalie Collins 15p; Kiara Pearl 26p; Destiny Houseal 2p; Devin Beach 9p.

BULLITT EAST (12-4)

Caroline Scott 3p; Lauren Masden 14p; Amber Higdon 6p; Lindsey Duvall 25p, 14r; Lexi Taylor 2p; Alyssa Peak 3p; Kirstie Henn 7p; Kathleen Scott 6p; Emma Ralph 2p.

OWEN CO. 72, KCD 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebels seniors Alex Clifton, Molly Gamble and Morgan Ellis led the way over a young Bearcats (3-11) side coming off a rout to Eastern. Clifton finished with 21 points while Gamble had 19 points and Ellis scored 17 points. Olyvia Green led the Bearcats with ten points and Iyla Draw had two points to go with ten rebounds.

OWEN CO. (10-2)

Destiny Young 7p; Haley Young 2p; Natalie Smith 2p; Abby Colligan 2p; Morgan Ellis 17p; Molly Gamble 19p; Sammi Woodyard 2p; Alex Clifton 21p

KCD (3-11)

Alexis Ledford 2p; Meghana Manchi 2p; Kierra Scott 8p; Rachel Jennings 4p; Olyvia Green 10p; Iyla Draw 2p, 10r;

SENECA 60, TRINITY (WHITESVILLE) 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Dais’ja Trotter doubled her season scoring average with a 30-point performance to go with six rebounds as the Rebels (4-11) won in overtime against the Raiders (12-3. Not to be outdone, freshman Breanna Anthony scored 22 points and had seven rebounds with three blocks for the Rebels. Nina Wathen scored 19 points and Cassidy Morris added 22 points for the Raiders.

TRINITY (WHITESVILLE) (12-3)

Nina Wathen 19p; Cassidy Morris 22p; Morgan Kinsey 13p; Mary Hardesty 1p.

SENECA (4-11)

Ashanti Starks 2p; Dais’ja Trotter 30p; Breanna Anthony 22p; Alexis White 2p; Marie Ninamou 2p; Asia Smith 2p.

FREDERICK FRAIZE 52, ST. FRANCIS 45

GOSHEN, Ky. – The Aces (8-8) held off a late rally to edge the host Wyverns (4-4), despite 28-points from Alexis Nelson. Nelson is now 12 points shy of 1,000 career points. Olivia Weatherholt led Frederick Fraize with 17 points.

FREDERICK FRAIZE (8-8)

Bailey Hurst 8p; Shy Lowe 6p; Jenna Nottingham 7p; Lindsey Thurman 2p; Olivia Weatherholt 17p; Kaitlyn White 12p.

ST. FRANCIS (4-4)

Alexis Nelson 28p; Victoria Richardson 2p; Jamani Reed 9p; Caroline Pepa 1p; Lily Johnson 3p; Norah Patrick 2p.

ATHERTON 68, WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Sarah Overly poured in 16 of her 30 points in the first quarter, leading the Rebels (9-9) past the Wildcats (5-7). The Rebels led 28-7 in the first quarter, and remained on top with seven points each from TaeciAnn White and Caitlyn Taylor. Seventh-grader Jaya McClure hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Wildcats and Abigail Ritter went over a 1,000 points for her career with a 24-point performance.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (5-7)

Lauren Harris 2p; Jaya McClure 24p; Abigail Ritter 24p; Juliana Yates 6p; Ellie Ship 5p.

ATHERTON (9-9)

Lauren Burks 4p; Sarah Overly 30p; Samantha Portman 4p; TaeciAnn White 7p; Caitlyn Taylor 7p; Paige Taylor 12p; Hailey Stone 4p.

Scores from around the state:

Ashland Blazer 47, Russell 42

Bourbon Co. 63, Lex. Christian 46

Breckinridge Co. 73, Lou. Holy Cross 53

Campbell Co. 52, Bishop Brossart 31

Christian Co. 64, Daviess Co. 58

Dawson Springs 49, Hickman Co. 48

Elizabethtown 73, Lex. Henry Clay 45

Frederick Fraize 52, Lou. St. Francis 45

Gallatin Co. 48, Carroll Co. 31

Graves Co. 75, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 30

Hopkinsville 63, Clarksville, Tenn. 12

Lake County, Tenn. 39, Fulton Co. 33

Lewis Co. 72, Harrison Co. 58

Livingston Central 48, Trigg Co. 37

Lloyd Memorial 62, Henry Co. 33

Lou. Mercy 66, Boyd Co. 50

Lou. Southern 50, Lou. Collegiate 47

McLean Co. 64, Ohio Co. 45

Monroe Co. 52, Allen Co.-Scottsville 38

Pike Co. Central 72, Lawrence Co. 48

Scott 72, Beechwood 42

Sheldon Clark 51, Phelps 36

Simon Kenton 73, Shelby Co. 43

South Laurel 68, Corbin 52

Spencer Co. 65, North Oldham 32

University Heights 62, St. Mary 24

Whitley Co. 63, Clay Co. 60, OT

Williamsburg 55, Barbourville 44

Wolfe Co. 64, Riverside Christian 35

10th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Augusta 72, Nicholas Co. 30

Bracken Co. 59, Robertson County 26

Paris 56, St. Patrick 42

6th/7th District Challenge

Union Co. 51, Caldwell Co. 32

Webster Co. 59, Hopkins Co. Central 33

Banker’s Classic

Campbellsville 50, Cumberland Co. 40

Russell Co. 68, Wayne Co. 54

Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout

Conner 62, Southwestern 58

Franklin Co. 62, North Hardin 24

George Rogers Clark 62, Green Co. 54

Meade Co. 61, Lex. Sayre 55

North Bullitt 61, Western Hills 35

Hall of Fame Tournament

Mason Co. 64, Greenfield, Ind. 48

Hardwood Classic

Casey Co. 80, Metcalfe Co. 49

Clinton Co. 58, Adair Co. 57

McCracken County Mustang Madness

McCracken County 57, Massac County, Ill. 28

WYMT Mountain Classic

Perry Co. Central 73, Breathitt Co. 47