Roundup: West Wash, New Wash nab sectional crowns

West Washington secured its second straight Sectional 61 championship Saturday evening by way of a 53-37 win over host Borden.

The Senators, now 20-6 on the year, advance to next Saturday’s regional semifinals at Loogootee against New Washington, a 53-47 overtime winner over Christian Academy of Indiana in the Sectional 62 championship.

Michael Sizemore paced West Washington Saturday with 16 points, and fellow seniors Hunter Sanford and Peyton Walker added 10 apiece. In his final game for Borden, Nathan Bachman led the Braves (13-12) with 10 points.

The Senators’ win marks Sean Smith’s second trip to a regional in his three seasons with West Washington, which won its regional title last season. Prior to that, the Senators advanced to regional play just once since 1996.

Mustangs win first sectional in 16 years

New Washington claimed its first sectional title in 16 years behind a 53-47 overtime victory over Christian Academy on Saturday.

This post will be updated.