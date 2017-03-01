Roundup: West Wash slips into sectional semis

Here’s a look at scores and stats from across the state of Indiana as sectional action began Tuesday evening.

BORDEN SECTIONAL

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF INDIANA 51, SHAWE 17

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. – The Warriors (12-13) blew past the Hilltoppers (1-21) in their Borden Sectional 61 opener. Leading the Warriors was Stephen Cook, who finished with 19 points.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF INDIANA (12-13)

Noah Williams 11p; Stephen Cook 19p; Matt Hamby 3p; Riley Linnehan 2p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 7p; Bailey Conrad 4p; Jeremiah Robison 2p; Nick Conrad 3p.

SHAWE (1-21)

Nick Weatherbee 2p; Brayden Sedam 6p; Schuyler Edwards 9p.

WEST WASHINGTON 49, ORLEANS 48

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. – The Senators (18-6) pulled out a 49-48 win over the Bulldogs (5-19) in the sectional nightcap. Noah Green led the Senators with 22 points. For the Bulldogs, Duncan Gerkin finished with 18 points.

ORLEANS (5-19)

Duncan Gerkin 18p, 1a, 2r; Cooper Stalker 4p, 1a, 2r; Parker Edwards 2p, 2a, 7r; Dylan Johnson 6p, 1a, 1r; Owen Ray 18p, 3r.

WEST WASHINGTON (18-6)

Michael Sizemore 8p, 4a, 1r; Kamden Zink 2p; Noah Green 22p, 1a, 1r; Hunter Sanford 12p, 2a, 2b, 13r; Jackson Bryne 5p, 1a, 2r.

Sectional Tournaments

First Round

Class 4A

E. Chicago Central

Hammond Morton 67, Highland 64, OT

Michigan City

Michigan City 72, Valparaiso 55

S. Bend Washington

Plymouth 52, S. Bend Washington 51, OT

Elkhart Central

Goshen 40, Concord 38

Carroll (Ft. Wayne)

Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 49

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 75, E. Noble 64

Ft. Wayne Wayne

Muncie Central 40, Jay Co. 36

Homestead 84, Ft. Wayne South 67

Lafayette Jeff

Zionsville 81, Lafayette Harrison 57

Kokomo 56, Lafayette Jeff 51

Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern 72, Fishers 66

New Castle

Connersville 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, 2OT

Greenfield 64, Pendleton Hts. 57, 2OT

Indpls N. Central

Lawrence North 60, Warren Central 54

Indpls N. Central 69, Lawrence Central 50

Decatur Central

Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Pike 45

Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Indpls Roncalli 49 (tie)

Plainfield

Brownsburg 65, Terre Haute North 59

Terre Haute South 81, Avon 68

Franklin Central

Franklin Central 60, Greenwood 46

Whiteland 60, Martinsville 59

Bloomington North

Shelbyville 64, Columbus East 47

Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 42

Seymour

Seymour 54, Jeffersonville 53, OT

New Albany 88, Jennings Co. 57

Ev. North

Ev. North 76, Ev. Central 66

Class 3A

Hammond

Lighthouse CPA at Hammond Clark, ppd. to March 1.

Griffith at Hammond, ppd. to March 1.

Rensselaer

Wheeler 50, Calumet 49

Twin Lakes 80, Andrean 66

Jimtown

Mishawaka Marian 54, New Prairie 41

Jimtown 41, Glenn 37

Maconaquah

W. Lafayette 64, Northwestern 50

Peru 65, Benton Central 44

Wawasee

Wawasee 41, Tippecanoe Valley 37, OT

NorthWood 78, Lakeland 35

Garrett

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66, Leo 30

Angola 56, Ft. Wayne Concordia 28

Bellmont

Mississinewa 26, Heritage 24

Columbia City 56, Bellmont 29

Marion

Tipton 67, Marion 66, OT

Hamilton Hts. 83, Blackford 34

Greencastle

Crawfordsville 46, Greencastle 33

Edgewood

Sullivan 55, Brown Co. 39

Owen Valley 45, W. Vigo 44, OT

Indpls Brebeuf

New Palestine 68, Indpls Marshall 50

Danville

Danville 82, Indpls Park Tudor 72

Greensburg

Madison 69, S. Dearborn 56

Salem

Brownstown 58, N. Harrison 43

Washington

Jasper 46, Washington 44

Vincennes 48, Southridge 43

Boonville

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Boonville 51

Ev. Bosse 78, Gibson Southern 54

Class 2A

Gary Roosevelt

Gary Roosevelt 80, Boone Grove 27

Lake Station 55, Whiting 54, OT

Winamac

Delphi 70, Hebron 63, OT

Westview

Bremen 61, Prairie Hts. 43

Woodlan

Churubusco 72, S. Adams 51

Oak Hill

Manchester 57, Cass 56

Fountain Central

Covington 58, S. Vermillion 49

Carroll (Flora) 48, Seeger 34

Taylor

Taylor 47, Elwood 41

Eastbrook 67, Alexandria 57

Lapel

Lapel 63, Wapahani 28

Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 48

Hagerstown

Union Co. 38, Centerville 25

Hagerstown 65, Winchester 50

Triton Central

Indpls Irvington 58, Eastern Hancock 57

Indpls Howe 80, Triton Central 51

Speedway

Speedway 62, Indpls Shortridge 48

Indpls Scecina 54, Covenant Christian 52

S. Putnam

Monrovia 54, Cascade 47

Cloverdale 100, Southmont 62

S. Ripley

S. Ripley 52, Austin 48

Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 43

Crawford Co.

Providence 49, Henryville 40

Clarksville 60, Eastern (Pekin) 49

Eastern (Greene)

Barr-Reeve 37, Linton 34

S. Knox 56, Eastern (Greene) 40

Southridge

Ev. Mater Dei 66, N. Posey 62, OT

Forest Park 58, Perry Central 44

Class A

Kouts

Gary 21st Century 76, Morgan Twp. 57

Caston

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36, Caston 32

Triton

Culver 72, N. Miami 55

Bethany Christian

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Elkhart Christian 66

Lakewood Park 59, Bethany Christian 51

N. Vermillion

Rockville 57, Turkey Run 52

Tri-Central

Clinton Central 61, Tri-Central 38

Clinton Prairie 60, Frontier 51

Wes-Del

Daleville 60, Anderson Prep Academy 45

Liberty Christian 73, Southern Wells 45

Blue River

Union (Modoc) 50, Randolph Southern 33

Blue River 52, Tri 48

White River Valley

White River Valley 55, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36

Bloomfield 48, Clay City 38

University

Bethesda Christian 61, Indpls International 44

Tindley 52, University 33

Edinburgh

Morristown 54, Edinburgh 47, OT

Central Christian 64, Indpls Arlington 62

S. Decatur

Waldron 74, Southwestern (Shelby) 69

Borden

Borden 61, Medora 36

W. Washington 49, Orleans 48

New Washington

New Washington 49, Rock Creek Academy 47

Christian Academy 51, Madison Shawe 17

N. Davies

Loogootee 43, Vincennes Rivet 29

Wood Memorial

Wood Memorial 47, Springs Valley 29

Dubois 69, Cannelton 38