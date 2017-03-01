Roundup: West Wash slips into sectional semis

Here’s a look at scores and stats from across the state of Indiana as sectional action began Tuesday evening.
BORDEN SECTIONAL
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF INDIANA 51, SHAWE 17
NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. – The Warriors (12-13) blew past the Hilltoppers (1-21) in their Borden Sectional 61 opener. Leading the Warriors was Stephen Cook, who finished with 19 points.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF INDIANA (12-13)
Noah Williams 11p; Stephen Cook 19p; Matt Hamby 3p; Riley Linnehan 2p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 7p; Bailey Conrad 4p; Jeremiah Robison 2p; Nick Conrad 3p.
SHAWE (1-21)
Nick Weatherbee 2p; Brayden Sedam 6p; Schuyler Edwards 9p.
WEST WASHINGTON 49, ORLEANS 48
NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. – The Senators (18-6) pulled out a 49-48 win over the Bulldogs (5-19) in the sectional nightcap. Noah Green led the Senators with 22 points. For the Bulldogs, Duncan Gerkin finished with 18 points.
ORLEANS (5-19)
Duncan Gerkin 18p, 1a, 2r; Cooper Stalker 4p, 1a, 2r; Parker Edwards 2p, 2a, 7r; Dylan Johnson 6p, 1a, 1r; Owen Ray 18p, 3r.
WEST WASHINGTON (18-6)
Michael Sizemore 8p, 4a, 1r; Kamden Zink 2p; Noah Green 22p, 1a, 1r; Hunter Sanford 12p, 2a, 2b, 13r; Jackson Bryne 5p, 1a, 2r.
Sectional Tournaments
First Round
Class 4A
E. Chicago Central
Hammond Morton 67, Highland 64, OT
Michigan City
Michigan City 72, Valparaiso 55
S. Bend Washington
Plymouth 52, S. Bend Washington 51, OT
Elkhart Central
Goshen 40, Concord 38
Carroll (Ft. Wayne)
Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 49
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 75, E. Noble 64
Ft. Wayne Wayne
Muncie Central 40, Jay Co. 36
Homestead 84, Ft. Wayne South 67
Lafayette Jeff
Zionsville 81, Lafayette Harrison 57
Kokomo 56, Lafayette Jeff 51
Carmel
Hamilton Southeastern 72, Fishers 66
New Castle
Connersville 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, 2OT
Greenfield 64, Pendleton Hts. 57, 2OT
Indpls N. Central
Lawrence North 60, Warren Central 54
Indpls N. Central 69, Lawrence Central 50
Decatur Central
Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Pike 45
Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Indpls Roncalli 49 (tie)
Plainfield
Brownsburg 65, Terre Haute North 59
Terre Haute South 81, Avon 68
Franklin Central
Franklin Central 60, Greenwood 46
Whiteland 60, Martinsville 59
Bloomington North
Shelbyville 64, Columbus East 47
Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 42
Seymour
Seymour 54, Jeffersonville 53, OT
New Albany 88, Jennings Co. 57
Ev. North
Ev. North 76, Ev. Central 66
Class 3A
Hammond
Lighthouse CPA at Hammond Clark, ppd. to March 1.
Griffith at Hammond, ppd. to March 1.
Rensselaer
Wheeler 50, Calumet 49
Twin Lakes 80, Andrean 66
Jimtown
Mishawaka Marian 54, New Prairie 41
Jimtown 41, Glenn 37
Maconaquah
W. Lafayette 64, Northwestern 50
Peru 65, Benton Central 44
Wawasee
Wawasee 41, Tippecanoe Valley 37, OT
NorthWood 78, Lakeland 35
Garrett
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66, Leo 30
Angola 56, Ft. Wayne Concordia 28
Bellmont
Mississinewa 26, Heritage 24
Columbia City 56, Bellmont 29
Marion
Tipton 67, Marion 66, OT
Hamilton Hts. 83, Blackford 34
Greencastle
Crawfordsville 46, Greencastle 33
Edgewood
Sullivan 55, Brown Co. 39
Owen Valley 45, W. Vigo 44, OT
Indpls Brebeuf
New Palestine 68, Indpls Marshall 50
Danville
Danville 82, Indpls Park Tudor 72
Greensburg
Madison 69, S. Dearborn 56
Salem
Brownstown 58, N. Harrison 43
Washington
Jasper 46, Washington 44
Vincennes 48, Southridge 43
Boonville
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Boonville 51
Ev. Bosse 78, Gibson Southern 54
Class 2A
Gary Roosevelt
Gary Roosevelt 80, Boone Grove 27
Lake Station 55, Whiting 54, OT
Winamac
Delphi 70, Hebron 63, OT
Westview
Bremen 61, Prairie Hts. 43
Woodlan
Churubusco 72, S. Adams 51
Oak Hill
Manchester 57, Cass 56
Fountain Central
Covington 58, S. Vermillion 49
Carroll (Flora) 48, Seeger 34
Taylor
Taylor 47, Elwood 41
Eastbrook 67, Alexandria 57
Lapel
Lapel 63, Wapahani 28
Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 48
Hagerstown
Union Co. 38, Centerville 25
Hagerstown 65, Winchester 50
Triton Central
Indpls Irvington 58, Eastern Hancock 57
Indpls Howe 80, Triton Central 51
Speedway
Speedway 62, Indpls Shortridge 48
Indpls Scecina 54, Covenant Christian 52
S. Putnam
Monrovia 54, Cascade 47
Cloverdale 100, Southmont 62
S. Ripley
S. Ripley 52, Austin 48
Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 43
Crawford Co.
Clarksville 60, Eastern (Pekin) 49
Eastern (Greene)
Barr-Reeve 37, Linton 34
S. Knox 56, Eastern (Greene) 40
Southridge
Ev. Mater Dei 66, N. Posey 62, OT
Forest Park 58, Perry Central 44
Class A
Kouts
Gary 21st Century 76, Morgan Twp. 57
Caston
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36, Caston 32
Triton
Culver 72, N. Miami 55
Bethany Christian
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Elkhart Christian 66
Lakewood Park 59, Bethany Christian 51
N. Vermillion
Rockville 57, Turkey Run 52
Tri-Central
Clinton Central 61, Tri-Central 38
Clinton Prairie 60, Frontier 51
Wes-Del
Daleville 60, Anderson Prep Academy 45
Liberty Christian 73, Southern Wells 45
Blue River
Union (Modoc) 50, Randolph Southern 33
Blue River 52, Tri 48
White River Valley
White River Valley 55, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36
Bloomfield 48, Clay City 38
University
Bethesda Christian 61, Indpls International 44
Tindley 52, University 33
Edinburgh
Morristown 54, Edinburgh 47, OT
Central Christian 64, Indpls Arlington 62
S. Decatur
Waldron 74, Southwestern (Shelby) 69
Borden
Borden 61, Medora 36
W. Washington 49, Orleans 48
New Washington
New Washington 49, Rock Creek Academy 47
Christian Academy 51, Madison Shawe 17
N. Davies
Loogootee 43, Vincennes Rivet 29
Wood Memorial
Wood Memorial 47, Springs Valley 29
Dubois 69, Cannelton 38