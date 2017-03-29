Roundup: Xavier Prep baseball edges Indio for DVL win

It was a Desert Valley League pitcher’s duel that needed extra innings to decide, but in the end it was the Xavier Prep Saints pulling out a win against Indio.

The Saints pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth to earn a hard-fought 3-1 win.

In that fateful inning, Joey Perricone led off with a single. He came around to score on a single by Isaiah Aldrete that was mishandled by the left fielder which enabled Perricone to come around to score. Aldrete was then knocked in by a Dylan Sykes double. Aldrete and Sykes each had two hits in the game. Ivan Palomino chipped in by scoring the first run of the game.

Nicco Menini started and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Ryan Van Meeteren pitched 3 1/3 innings, yielding just one earned run and earning the win.

Baseball

Sam Barlow HS (Oregon) 5, Rancho Mirage 4: The Rattlers trailed 5-0 in the seventh inning and had a four-run outburst, but the rally fell short in this non-league game against a team from Oregon.

The tying run was on third with two outs, but Rancho Mirage couldn’t plate him. Brandon Johnson gave a gutsy performance on the mound, going 5 1/3 innings allowing three earned runs. Mark Grenier and Devon Rayos led the comeback, both with RBI singles.

Rancho Mirage (4-2, 3-0) plays at Desert Mirage at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Palm Desert 5, Covina 1: In a non-league contest, the Aztecs worked past an early run from Covina to earn a comfortable victory. Johnny Cuevas had three RBIs, Isaiah Alvarez had a pair of hits and Tony Boetto had a sacrifice fly.

The Aztecs (7-4) will host Corona on Thursday.

Desert Christian Academy 1, Elsinore 0: The Conquerors picked up a shutout win on Monday when Wyatt Snellenberger went 1 for 3 and drove in Brandon Bolton for the only run of the game. Nathan Young went 2 for 4 at the plate and Tyler Maze pitched the shutout.

Boys’ tennis

Xavier Prep 10, Palm Springs 8: The Saints nipped the Indians in a Desert Valley League match, by taking all nine of the doubles matches and pulling out one singles win.

In the loss, Michael Cabacungan (6-0, 6-0, 6-1) and Brian Johnson (6-0, 6-0, 6-4) each swept their singles matches. Riley Barnett won twice (6-1, 6-1).

Palm Springs (5-2 DVL) hosts Cathedral City on Thursday.

Boys’ golf

Rancho Mirage 230, Twentynine Palms 271: The Rattlers picked up a De Anza League victory behind a 1-over-par 37 from Marcus Lopez. He was followed by Benny Leung (43), Mauricio Alvarez (47), Brandon Gonzalez (51) and Grilon Rodas (53).

Twentynine Palms was led by Jace Hope with a 47 and Andrew Dyer and Manuel Perdue with identical 52s.

Desert Mirage 288, DHS (inc.): The Rams shot a season-best round to pick up a win over DHS. Emmanuel Zepeda was the match medalist with a 50 on the Indian Course at Indian Palms. The Rams were also led by Ignacio Ramirez with a 55, followed by Alberto Ramirez 60, Mike Lopez 61 and Andreas Chavez 62. Desert Hot Springs only had four players and was led by Aaron Albina with a 60. Desert Mirage hosts Rancho Mirage on Thursday.

La Quinta 206, Shadow Hills 238: The Blackhawks pulled out a DVL victory behind a 37 from Christian Elms. He was followed on the Blackhawks by Tyler Sanchez (40), Paden Duncan (41), Michael Choma (42) and Jonathan Rosas (46).

In the losing effort, the round of the day was shot by the Knights’ Erik Sanchez who shot a 1-over-par 36 to lead the way. Anthony Rodriguez added a 44 for the Knights.

Softball

Palm Springs 23, Cathedral City 0: Leading the way for the prolific Indians was Davia Hines with four hits, two triples and three RBIs. Cristina Morena added four hits of her own and added four RBIs. Sarah Martin and Roxy Harris each had three hits, one of Harris’ was a home run. Martin struck out six in the shutout.

Palm Desert 25, Xavier Prep 0: The Aztecs rolled past the Saints behind a five-inning one hitter from Bayley Gonzalez. At the plate, Karlie Manney was for 4 for 4 with four runs scored. Emily Hagar was 4 for 5 with a whopping six RBIs, and Carly Williams was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Shawna Aguerrebere had two hits, three runs and two RBIs and Gonzalez helped her own cause with four runs scored. Sydney Sprinkle had one hit, but four RBIs and three runs scored. Jamiana Gateb added to the hit parade with two hits and three RBIs for the Aztecs (10-2, 3-0).

COD softball

San Bernardino Valley 6, COD 0: COD struggled in its Pacific Coast Athletic Conference matchup with the San Bernardino Valley Wolverines. Sophomore shortstop Taylor Stone, a Palm Desert grad, went 2 for 3 with a triple and leftfielder Yizel Nunez also went 2 for 3. Freshman first baseman Keana Tolentino of Cathedral City added a hit for COD (3-18, 1-7).

Easter Bowl

Defending champ wins opener: It’s been 45 years since there’s been a repeat winner in the Boys’ 18s division at the Easter Bowl. At this week’s 50th Annual Adidas Easter USTA Junior National Spring Championships, Gianni Ross is attempting to be the first to win back-to-back 18s singles titles since 1971-72 when Grey King achieved the feat. On Tuesday, Ross opened play at the prestigious event taking place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden with a straight-set, 7-5, 6-1, win over Palo Alto’s Conrad Russell.

Tennis fundraiser

The third annual Rattler Tiebreaker Classic is being held Saturday at the Rancho Mirage High School tennis courts at 9 am. Competition in men’s, women’s, and mixed-doubles is offered with prizes being provided by the Ritz Carlton, Wally’s Desert Turtle, Mission Hills Country Club, Aqua Caliente Casino, The Westin Mission Hills and Desert Willow to name a few. All proceeds benefit the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams at the high school. For entries and more information call Owen McIntosh at (760) 568-4805.