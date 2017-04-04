Roundup: Xavier Prep has historical day versus La Quinta

The Xavier Prep boys’ track team handed La Quinta its first Desert Valley League defeat in five years, winning 69-58 Monday. It was also the Saints’ first win over the Blackhawks in track and field.

First place finishes for Xavier include: The 4 x 100 relay team (44.15 ) Jace MacConnell, Zeke Coronel, Juan Lua, Fabrice Voyne]; Michael Branconier, 1600 meters (4:42.3); Adrihel Ibarra, 400 meters (52.49); Jace MacConnell, 100 meters (11.72); Jace MacConnell, 200 meters (23.43); Braulio Ramirez, 3200 meters (10:55.3); Chandler Barbato, triple jump (40’4.25″); Caesar Lopez, shot put (43’3.75″); Caesar Lopez, discus (141’10”).

For La Quinta, first place finishers included: 110 hurdles:Jacob Quattlebaum, 110 hurdles (16.78); Isaiah Villalpando, 800 meters (2:09.28); Adam Kaste, 300 hurdles (42.82); the 4×400 meter relay team [Jesus Hernandez, Anthony Rojas, Isaiah Villalpando, Adam Kasten] (3:36.35); Adam Kasten, long jump (21′ 2 1/2″); Pierce Sterling, high jump [5′ 8″].

La Quinta 117, Xavier Prep 10: The Blackhawks’ girls rolled Monday, remaining unbeaten (4-0). Winners included: The 4×100 meter relay team of Shekinah Edwards, Aven La Mere, Emma Rosillo, Karina Ojeda (51:15), Francine Ansley, 1600 meters (5:34.15); Skyla Curtis, 100 hurdles (16.81); Alana Wilson, 400 hurdles (1:02.12); Aven La Mere, 100 meters (13.16); Maddy Silva, 800 meters (2:41.24); Karina Ojeda, 300 hurdles (50.62); Alana Wilson, 200 meters (26.09); the 4×400 relay team of Alejandra Guerrero, Curtis, Taylor Farrell, Alana Wilson (4:35.28); Francine Ansley, 32 meters (12:25); Isabella Fakehany, long jump (16′ 1/2″); Jump: Kyleah Hawkins, shot put (30′ 9″); Katelyn Jackson, high jump (5′ 2″) and Harmonie Malengo-Kennedy, discus (104′ 8″)

For Xavier, Cassidy Hill, shot put (32’1.25″).

Golf

Palm Desert 206, Shadow Hills 270: Adam Co led the Aztecs with a nine-hole round of 37. Derrick Liu shot a 39, John Kim had a 42 and Nick Daniels and Joe Martin finished with 42s. For the Knights, Nick Roidriguez shot a 47 and Nick Bardsnes finished with a 48. Palm Desert improves to 8-1.

Baseball

Rancho Mirage 16, Yucca Valley 7: B. Carrillo drove in a pair of RBIs on a double in the fourth, and Rancho Mirage added three more in the fifth and seven in the sixth to emerge victorious over the previously unbeaten Trojans. The Rattlers moved to 5-0.

Franky Alarcon, Mark Grenier, and Brandon Carrillo each had three hits, while Cayden Sarvis led the team going 4-4 and scored three runs. Mario Ramirez got the win, battling for five innings.

The Rattlers are now 6-2 overall, 5-0 in De Anza league play. Next game is Wednesday at Coachella Valley at 3:15 pm.

Palm Desert 6, Palm Springs 1: Jonny Cuevas came up big for the Aztecs, pitching a complete game, striking out nine and facing three over the minimum. He also hit a two-run home run. Isaiah Alvarez was 2-for-3 with a double. Jeremiah Estrada was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sammy Diaz was 2-for-3.

Softball

Rancho Mirage 11, Yucca Valley 13: The Rattlers fell early in the second inning giving up seven runs. With a big deficit to overcome the Rattlers didn’t back down. In the fifth inning they put up eight runs to go ahead. The Rattlers were lead offensively by Alejandra Ramirez who went 2-4 with four RBIs and a monster three run home run in the fifth. Five other Lady Rattlers added an RBI a piece. The Rattlers had a total of 15 hits on the game. It was a battle until the end and exactly what you want to see out of two top league opponents.

Tennis

The Rattlers improved to 5-0 in De Anza League play in an impressive away match versus the Trojans. Singles players Daniel Whelan and Luis Velazquez won all three of their sets as did the doubles teams of Tanner Moy/Carter Victorio and Tanner Williams/Jesus Rosales. Also picking up wins in singles was Alex Fierro and Austin Robison. Rounding out the scoring was Calos Arias/Alex Arias, and Stven Martinez/Alex Arias in doubles play.