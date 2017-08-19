Roy Jones III, son of boxing legend, transfers to Findlay Prep

Roy Jones III, a 5-8 guard who is the son of boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., has transferred to Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

Jones averaged 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and 1.5 assists last season for Pine Forest (Pensacola, Fla.).

Thankful and blessed to say that I will be attending Findlay Prep for my senior year #GoPilots 🛩🏀 pic.twitter.com/UKSxfSXd5D — Roy Jones III (@royjiii) August 16, 2017

Jones Jr. has said he sees his son having NBA potential.

“I’m not like [LaVar] Ball, going to say that he’s the best player in the NBA or that he’s better than Steph Curry or Kyrie Irving,” Jones Jr. said. “I’m not going that far. But he does want to play on that level one day. I think that he can play on that level, so it’s just a matter of time until he gets there.”