Roy Williams brings his championship ring collection to woo Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team selection as a junior, has become among the most coveted targets for North Carolina.

Coach Roy Williams attended many of Williamson’s game for Spartanburg Day (Columbia, S.C.) and Williamson was in town for the Duke-North Carolina game.

Williams, who has hit the recruiting trail hard in the aftermath of the Tar Heels’ winning the national championship on Monday, visited Williamson on Friday. He was in Indiana on Thursday to meet with Romeo Langford.

According to Williamson’s Snapchat and captured on Twitter by fans, Williams brought his ring collection to show off. And there will be another big ring to add in the coming weeks.