Royce Lewis: Getting to know No. 1 overall baseball draft pick

Royce Lewis was chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night by the Minnesota Twins.

Here are some things to know about him:

Position: INF

School: Junipero Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 188

College: Committed to Cal-Irvine, but unlikely to attend after being drafted No. 1 overall.

By the numbers: In 80 at-bats, hit .388 with 35 runs and 25 stolen bases. Had an on-base percentage of .569. He is the three-time Trinity League Player of the Year.

At @TheBorasClassic, Royce Lewis was mic'd up by @alycatphotos. Before he gets drafted, listen to his on-field conversations. #mlbdraft pic.twitter.com/sQV30yYsLZ — Prep Baseball Report (@prepbaseball) June 12, 2017

Unusual skill: I make a lot of people laugh and have a lot of fun. Probably other athletic sports, baseball, bowling and pingpong.

Best advice a coach gave me: To be yourself. That was pretty much the entire JSerra coaching staff. Pretty much the whole season, they told me to be myself, especially with all the outside distractions going on. I felt like that was a great help for me and my team. I felt like that was our team motto, to be yourself and have a good day.

Playing defense: At shortstop, you can’t think about your last at-bat. There’s so much going on at short, you have to forget about it immediately.

Biggest accomplishment: At my school, I was given the faculty award for best character for the past four years. That’s really made myself and my parents proud as well.

Biggest disappointment: Not winning a CIF championship with my high school team. It’s really tough to do in Southern California. We had a great team all four years and we didn’t win a title.

Favorite nickname: I don’t really have one. I’ve heard Rolls Royce before but not too many people call me that.

Favorite MLB player: I would go with Derek Jeter in the past. In terms of current players, Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor because they’re shortstops and they’re young and have a lot of prime and they always bring in that fun aspect to the game every day.