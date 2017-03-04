Rozzi shines as 'underdog' Highland girls roll to a Section 9 championship

MIDDLETOWN – Underdog? Umm…

Highland has insisted that tag didn’t really belong to them. After each “upset” pulled during this playoff run, the girls basketball team told all who would listen that it was better than the sixth seed, that it was at least as talented as those favored teams.

Gotta believe ’em now.

“Uh-huh,” point guard Bri Rozzi said with a grin on Saturday. “I think we just proved that.”

With incontrovertible evidence.

Rozzi had 22 points and six assists as Highland rolled in a 49-31 win over top-seeded Spackenkill High School to capture the Section 9 Class B championship at SUNY Orange.

“We knew all along what we could do and how good we were,” forward Jayda Jackson said. “It was just a matter of showing it, and we did.”

The Huskies advance to face the Section 1 champion in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, 3 p.m. at SUNY New Paltz. Irvington and Briarcliff were scheduled to play Saturday night in White Plains for the Section 1 title.

Emily Peterson scored eight points and Sam Garcia added six points and 14 rebounds for Highland (16-5). Jackson added five points and guard Candace McCutcheon, a defensive maven, gave fits to Spackenkill on the perimeter.

“We knew that we could do this,” Garcia said. “I couldn’t have predicted the score, but I knew we were going to have a good game and win.”

Winning titles isn’t exactly new for this program. Highland last won the title in 2014, capping a run of five championships in six seasons. But coaching changes and a loss to a near-indomitable Marlboro in the playoffs a year ago, perhaps, removed some luster. Only Rozzi, a sophomore, and senior Taylor Farino were on the roster for its last title.

That, and the Huskies’ 4-4 league record this season made the Section 9 seeding committee stick them with a sixth seed. The claims of being better than its seed, however, weren’t unfounded.

“But we did well overall and we played against a tough non-league schedule,” Highland coach Jim Malak said. “We got better as the season went along and we came into the playoffs battle-tested.”

The final, for most of the second half, wasn’t much of a battle. Highland took control early and never trailed. Rozzi drained three-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter, the second of which was a bomb from three feet behind the arc that put the Huskies up, 8-2, with 4:36 left.

Spackenkill had a 7-0 run in the second quarter and Eileen Fiore’s layup pulled them within 22-15. But Highland answered, and McCutcheon’s jumper with 17 seconds left in the half made it 28-15.

“It’s really been our defense that’s brought us here,” Rozzi said. “Candace has been amazing on defense and that’s been a huge factor.”

Issy Herrera had 10 points and Maya-K Johnson had eight points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (10-12). Noelle Mancini scored five points. The 6-foot-1 center had thrived offensively in the playoffs, but Highland contained her with well-timed double teams on the elbow.

“We lost twice to Marlboro (in the regular season) and then turned around and beat them in the playoffs,” Jackson said. “That shows how much we’ve improved.”

That growth was more rapid than Malak expected. With only one senior and a team featuring mostly sophomores and juniors, Malak said he thought it would take another year for them to contend.

“That part of it has been a pleasant surprise for me,” the coach said.

After the Huskies ripped through the Section 9 bracket, we would assume he isn’t alone.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4