Ruffridge breaks the state's girls basketball scoring record

POCAHONTAS, Ia. — Elle Ruffridge broke the state basketball scoring record at home, her favorite place in the world.

The Pocahontas Area senior sank a free throw with 7:32 left in the third quarter against Manson-Northwest Webster on Tuesday to surpass the previous mark of 2,756, set by Deb Remmerde of Rock Valley in 2003.

To her, it was the perfect time to become the new Iowa girls’ basketball scoring queen — on Senior Night, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at home.

“This is where I wanted to do it,” Ruffridge said. “It’s where my entire basketball career started.”

Pocahontas Area (21-1) won 73-44 in its final regular season game. The defending Class 3A state champions open regional play Saturday.

Ruffridge finished with 31 points and now stands at 2,774 for her high school career. She’s a Missouri State recruit.

The standing-room-only crowd squeezed into the gym, as people lined the home bleachers with coats and jackets hours ahead of tip-off to save their seats for later.

Ruffridge tied the previous record — also on a free throw — with 1:49 left in the first half.

When she stepped to the line to break the record, she had plenty of confidence.

“Free throws — I love free throws,” Ruffridge said. “I knew I had it.”

After setting the record, Pocahontas Area called time out. Ruffridge’s fellow starters delivered a group hug.

“It just shows you how much love we have as a team,” Ruffridge said.

After the game, her accomplishment was recognized in a special ceremony by officials from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Ruffridge was presented with 2,756 pieces of bubble gum — one for every point scored in the previous record. It weighed 26 pounds.

“I’m going to share it,” Ruffridge said. “I’ll probably bring it to school and give it away.”

An estimated 184,000 Iowa girls have played five-on-five. Ruffridge has outscored all the rest.

“Now she gets to create her own path,” coach Robert Maske said. “There’s nobody to follow.”

Iowa’s Top 10 Career Scorers, all-time:



No. Name, School, Graduation Year, Points

1. Elle Ruffridge, Pocahontas Area, 2017: 2,774*

2. Deb Remmerde, Rock Valley, 2003: 2,756

3. Jennifer Jorgensen, SE Webster-Grand, 2008: 2,708

4. Anne O’Neil, C.R. Kennedy, 2000: 2,494

5. Jennifer Goetz, Keokuk Cardinal Stritch, 2003: 2,433

6. Kala Kuhlmann, Charter Oak-Ute, 2006: 2,337

7. Margo Muhlbauer, IKM (Manilla), 2006: 2,304

8. Lindsay Hoehns, Twin Cedars (Bussey), 2010: 2,253

9. Hallie Christofferson, Exira, 2010: 2,247

10. Sara Stribe, Carroll, 1998: 2,245

* — Active; totals through Feb. 7

