Running back Kirby Bennett is back in Texas at Frisco Lone Star

Kirby Bennett, one of the more dynamic running backs in Texas, is back in the Dallas area. Allen has transferred to Frisco Lone Star and will be eligible to play this season.

The news was first reported by The Dallas Morning News and later confirmed by Bennett on Twitter when he posted a photo of his Lone Star jersey.

Bennett had transferred from Allen to powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas shortly after the end of the 2016 season. However, the senior running back was dismissed from the program in June. The nature of the dismissal was not disclosed but head coach Kenny Sanchez told NevadaPreps.com at the time, “I’ll keep it in-house, but he kicked himself off the team basically.”

