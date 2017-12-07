Legendary Hoover coach Rush Propst on expected Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt: 'I think he’s ready.'

Colquitt County (Ga.) head coach Rush Propst has been a legend for long enough that he has helped plenty of former assistants land head coaching roles in high school football or assistant positions in the collegiate ranks. Now one of Propst’s recent assistants is on the verge of one of the plum jobs in all of college football, and his former mentor insists he’s very ready for it.

Reports on Wednesday night claimed that Tennessee is in the process of finalizing a deal to make current Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt its new head coach.

“He had the ‘it factor’ back then and he has it now,” Propst told SECCountry. “I think he’s ready.”

According to Propst, Pruitt is among the most precise and detail-oriented assistants he ever worked with. The Hoover head coach tells of a game in the 2004 season when Pruitt — then the special teams coordinator — game-planned a pair of schemes that directly led to blocked punts. Both blocks paved the way for touchdowns that helped Hoover top Prattville (Ala.). A year later as the defensive coordinator it was Pruitt who successfully figured out how to stop then Nease (Fla.) quarterback Tim Tebow.

Pruitt’s biggest strengths are likely to be critical to his success at Tennessee. Propst called Pruitt an excellent recruiter and even better coach at in-game adjustments.

“A lot of people say you need the experience to get one of these high-profile head coaching jobs, but I’m not entirely sure that’s true,” Propst told SECCountry. “I think Jeremy has been around enough head coaches and has worked side-to-side with them so much and has been involved in so many decisions that I would think he’d hit the ground running and wouldn’t have a hiccup.”