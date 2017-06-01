Vanderbilt commit Ryan Weathers sets Tenn. state tournament record for strikeouts

Ryan Weathers, a 6-foot-2 left-handed pitcher from Loretto (Tenn.), has set the TSSAA state record for most strikeouts in a state tournament with 28.

Weathers, the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher David Weathers, struck out 12 in a 4-0 win over Goodpasture in the Class A championship. He had 16 in a victory against Greenback earlier in the tournament. His total was 28 over 14 innings.

“I didn’t know I had the record until just now,” Weathers said afterward. “I didn’t hear them announce it.”

Loretto coach Gary Lamm said he knew Ryan Weathers would be a special player years ago when his dad used to work out at the school when he was in the offseason with the Reds.

“Ryan was probably 8 years old,” Lamm said. “I used to throw to him in the basement while David worked out upstairs.

“I told David then the guy could start for us now the way he hits. He was hitting them off the back wall.”

The state title was Loretto’s first in any boys sport and second in any sport, joining the 1958 girls basketball team.

Weathers finished the tournament giving up just four hits, walking no batters and didn’t give up a run. In the championship, he consistent threw around 90-92 mph. He hit 94 a couple of times on the radar gun. His changeup stayed around 76 mph.

He was also 9-for-11 with four doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and walked six times.

Weathers’ performance at state and throughout the season has caught various pro scouts’ attention.

“I’m going to have to talk to him,” said teammate and Vanderbilt signee Phillip Clarke said of the possibility that Weathers could turn professional after next season. “I think I’m going to definitely be there. And I think David is going to be there.”