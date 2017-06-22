Loyola Marymount basketball signee dies day before high school graduation

Ryse Williams, a Loyola Marymount basketball signee has died a day before he was to graduate from Redondo Union (Calif.). Coach Vic Martin confirmed Williams’ passing to USA TODAY High School Sports.

A spokesman for Loyola Marymount also confirmed Williams had died.

The school’s athletic booster club, SeaHawks 12th Man, posted a remembrance to Williams, a 6-4 shooting guard. Williams committed to Loyola Marymount last July and signed his letter of intent in November.

Words fail at a time like this. The loss of our own Ryse is too hard to fathom. A day before graduation no less. This is heartbreaking. Pray — SeaHawks 12th Man (@RUHS12thMan) June 22, 2017

There are times when there is nothing you can do or say. The loss of Ryse Williams is devastating. Please pray for him, his family, and RUHS pic.twitter.com/txwOMNE9HX — SeaHawks 12th Man (@RUHS12thMan) June 22, 2017

Final exams were scheduled at the school Thursday. It is unclear whether graduation will go on as scheduled.

Williams’ childhood friend, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, also tweeted after Williams’ death.