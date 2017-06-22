Loyola Marymount basketball signee dies day before high school graduation

Ryse Williams, a Loyola Marymount basketball signee has died a day before he was to graduate from Redondo Union (Calif.). Coach Vic Martin confirmed Williams’ passing to USA TODAY High School Sports.
A spokesman for Loyola Marymount also confirmed Williams had died.
The school’s athletic booster club, SeaHawks 12th Man, posted a remembrance to Williams, a 6-4 shooting guard. Williams committed to Loyola Marymount last July and signed his letter of intent in November.
Final exams were scheduled at the school Thursday. It is unclear whether graduation will go on as scheduled.
Williams’ childhood friend, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, also tweeted after Williams’ death.