Loyola Marymount basketball signee dies day before high school graduation

Ryse Williams, a Loyola Marymount basketball signee has died a day before he was to graduate from Redondo Union (Calif.). Coach Vic Martin confirmed Williams’ passing to USA TODAY High School Sports.

Williams, 18, died after a brief battle with cancer.

A spokesman for Loyola Marymount also confirmed Williams had died.

The school’s athletic booster club, SeaHawks 12th Man, posted a remembrance to Williams, a 6-4 shooting guard. Williams committed to Loyola Marymount last July and signed his letter of intent in November.

Words fail at a time like this. The loss of our own Ryse is too hard to fathom. A day before graduation no less. This is heartbreaking. Pray — SeaHawks 12th Man (@RUHS12thMan) June 22, 2017

There are times when there is nothing you can do or say. The loss of Ryse Williams is devastating. Please pray for him, his family, and RUHS pic.twitter.com/txwOMNE9HX — SeaHawks 12th Man (@RUHS12thMan) June 22, 2017

Final exams were scheduled at the school Thursday. It is unclear whether graduation will go on as scheduled or the plans to honor Williams at the ceremony in some fashion.

Williams’ childhood friend, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, also tweeted after Williams’ death.

RIP to my childhood friend Ryse Williams, may he live in peace🙏🏾 — Khalil Tate (@KhalilDTN) June 22, 2017

As a junior, he averaged 14.8 points. 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in leading Redondo Union to the CIF Division I championship semifinals.

As a senior, Williams averaged 20 points and five rebounds and won named MVP as the Redondo won the Bay League title. Redondo qualified for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs before losing in the second round.

Williams most recently had 10 points in the annual Collision Series all-star event between top stars from the Southern Section and City Section.

He also played last year for the Cal Supreme AAU program on the Nike EYBL circuit. Shareef O’Neal, an Arizona commit and son of Shaquille O’Neal, noted on Twitter that he wears the No. 11 for Cal Supreme that Williams had worn.

R.I.P TO MY BIG BRO RYSE ❤️ I'm heartbroken, seems like the other day we were just at cal supreme practice❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Nqc7X4aRj — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) June 22, 2017

I wear ryse's cal supreme jersey #11 , I got to put on and show out for you now bro ❤️✊🏾 #RIPRYSE — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) June 22, 2017

Tributes on social media followed news of his death.

Man cant believe it. Just a kid with promising future. Take moment to 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RIP #RyseWilliams 😢 pic.twitter.com/xktFeciy0X — Coach Middlebrooks™® (@coachmiddlebrks) June 22, 2017

Pray for Ryse Williams, his family, and the Redondo Union HS family. My son plays at RUHS and it is extremely devastating. RIP Ryse. — Ray McKenzie (@RayMc209) June 22, 2017