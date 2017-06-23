Vigil held for Loyola Marymount hoops signee: 'He was a star, but he didn't act like it'

A vigil was held Thursday night for Ryse Williams, the former Redondo Union (Calif.) basketball star who died after a short battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.
Williams, 18, was scheduled to graduate Friday and had signed to play at Loyola Marymount.
“He was a star, but he didn’t act like it,” his high school principal, Jens Brandt, told NBC4 at a vigil. “That was Ryse. He was an exceptional young man.”
NBC4 reports the vigil was held at a basketball court where Williams grew up playing and was attended by hundreds, including friends who traveled several hours to be there.
“Right now, I’m looking out to all of you guys. I just can’t help but be happy,” said his sister, Sierra Williams, according to NBC4. “He got to live 18 full years of a life of love from all of you.”