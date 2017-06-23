USA Today Sports

Vigil held for Loyola Marymount hoops signee: 'He was a star, but he didn't act like it'

Vigil held for Loyola Marymount hoops signee: 'He was a star, but he didn't act like it'

News

Vigil held for Loyola Marymount hoops signee: 'He was a star, but he didn't act like it'

A vigil was held Thursday night for Ryse Williams, the former Redondo Union (Calif.) basketball star who died after a short battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.

Williams, 18, was scheduled to graduate Friday and had signed to play at Loyola Marymount.

“He was a star, but he didn’t act like it,” his high school principal, Jens Brandt, told NBC4 at a vigil. “That was Ryse. He was an exceptional young man.”

NBC4 reports the vigil was held at a basketball court where Williams grew up playing and was attended by hundreds, including friends who traveled several hours to be there.

MORE: Arizona QB Khalil Tate shares memories of Ryse Williams

“Right now, I’m looking out to all of you guys. I just can’t help but be happy,” said his sister, Sierra Williams, according to NBC4. “He got to live 18 full years of a life of love from all of you.”

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home