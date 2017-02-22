S.C. coach who drove bus wrong way on highway drank 3/4 gallon of bourbon, has been fired

More details have trickled in about the South Carolina coach who drove a team bus the wrong way on a highway before being arrested for DUI. None of them are good.

According to South Carolina CBS affiliate WCBD, Brent Carter was failed to put the team bus in park when he was pulled over, with the vehicle rolling away as he departed the vehicle. Even more critically, the coach allegedly admitted that he drank a full 3/4 of a gallon of bourbon the night before driving the team.

Yes, 3/4 of a gallon. That’s 3785 millileters, or about 86 shots. In a single night. No wonder he was still feeling the effects the next day.

If you’re after more harrowing details of Carter’s arrest, WCBD had more for you, via the incident report:

The trooper said Carter was unsteady on his feet and had food spilled on his shirt. He had also spilled a drink around the driver’s seat and it spilled down the stairs of the bus. Carter was also very lethargic and his speech was slurred. His pupils were unusually small as well and his eyes were bloodshot, according to the report. The trooper said his breath also smelled like alcoholic beverage. EMS was called to check for blood sugar issues, but it was in normal range. Carter was then placed under arrest.

Apparently at least one chaperone for the event said she was concerned about Carter’s driving because he continued to strike rumble strips on the highway. While the students impacted were quickly picked up by another driver, Carter was arrested, eventually posted bail and was then fired by Goose Creek School District.