S.C. school upset about on-field vandalism, offering cash for information

A South Carolina football program is offering a serious cash reward for any information that leads to the capture of a vandal who ruined the school’s football field by driving donuts and figure 8’s in an off-road car.

According to South Carolina NBC affiliate WYFF, it’s believed the vandal entered the field at Woodmont (S.C.) High by breaking off the bolts on the gate near the stadium scoreboard. The driver then allegedly drove in donuts on the school’s football country and completed a full figure 8 on the stadium’s pitch.

Cash reward for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Call 355-8615 with any information. A post shared by Woodmont High School (@wearewoodmont) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Someone in the school community posted a photo of the damage on Instagram to announce that any advice leading up to an arrest would be compensated.

No leads from the search have been made public, and they may not be if investigators or school officials can identify the expected culprit. That would be fine with everyone, so long as some justice is provided.