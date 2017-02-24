S.C. signee Jamyest Williams' dizzying footwork already drawing Tyrann Mathieu comparisons

Jamyest Williams is still just 18, but that doesn’t mean he can’t already be a viral football celebrity.
The native Georgian four-star recruit took a step in that direction with this highlight reel, which showcases the future South Carolina Gamecock sprinting through footwork drills at a practice with the kind of dizzying speed usually reserved for NFL combine workouts.
Keep in mind: Williams is still six months away from suiting up in his first college football game … and he’s already drawing comparisons to Tyrann Mathieu. That’s frightening.
Of course, these are just footwork drills. There are no balls involved, no in-game strategy. Just very fast feet. Whether they translate into performance and, eventually, wins remains to be seen.