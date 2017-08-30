S.D. football coached recovering after being stabbed

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Marshall Osloond, an assistant football coach at Rapid City Central High School, is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed three times early Monday morning.

According to RCC head coach Erik Iverson, Osloond was walking out to his car to get his phone charger before heading to the high school to work out before teachers meetings when he was assaulted by two men, one of whom had a knife. Osloond was stabbed in the stomach and thigh, and had a “pretty good gash” on his forearm.

Osloond’s phone battery had died overnight, so he drove to a nearby gas station, where he phoned police and was rushed to an area hospital.

The Rapid City Police Department had yet to make any arrests in the case as of Monday evening and the motives for the assault remain unclear.

Though Osloond was not named, a police report released Tuesday morning by the Rapid City Police detailed a disturbance involving a male victim, according to the Rapid City Journal.

The report stated police responded to 35 Omaha St, a convenience store, at about 4:30 a.m. to assist a Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy, who had been contacted by a injured man reporting an assault occurring outside his residence along Quincy St.

Per the report, the victim told officers the incident happened after he began investigating yelling near his residence. He was then assaulted by two unknown male suspects.

Iverson said Osloond estimated one of the suspects was in his early 20s, and the other was in his early 40s.

“He’s doing fine,” Iverson said. “They stitched him up, gave him some morphine and told him to take it easy for a few days. He should be fully recovered.”

Iverson, who was in in-service meetings Monday morning, said he and his staff didn’t find out about the incident until around 9:30 a.m. when Osloond’s parents contacted one of the assistant coaches and told him what happened.

Iverson, his other assistants and a few of the players have all since spoken with Osloond, who gave them all the the thumbs up.

“He told me that he’s seen the epiphany,” Iverson laughed. “He’s going to quit teaching and concentrate on coaching full-time. So, I know he’s not really right in the head. But that’s what he said. He (also) said ‘I want to get back as soon as I can, because I love you guys, man.’”

In terms of getting back to the field, Iverson said Ooslond will be out for a couple days, but should be back fully by the end of the week.

“He appreciates everybody’s support and prayers,” Iverson said.