Sacred Heart holds on for 7th Region title

After a hot-shooting first quarter led to a 12-point lead Saturday night, the Sacred Heart Academy basketball team found points hard to come by the rest of the game and started having flashbacks to last season’s postseason collapse.

“It was the longest three quarters of my life after that,” Valkyries coach Donna Moir said.

This time Sacred Heart made just enough free throws and was able to celebrate a regional championship.

Kiki Samsel scored 16 points and Ashlee Harris, Kristen Clemons and Grace Berger scored 11 apiece as the Valkyries beat Manual 59-52 in the championship game of the Class Act Federal Credit Union Seventh Region Tournament at Valley.

Sacred Heart (29-5) – No. 6 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – wrapped up its first regional title since 2014 and will face No. 1 Butler (32-2) at noon Wednesday in the first round of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Northern Kentucky University.

The Valkyries were well on their way to the regional final last year but let an 18-point lead slip away in a 63-62 overtime loss to Male in the semifinals.

Samsel admitted that loss was on the team’s mind as its lead started to slip away Saturday.

“At halftime we said, ‘Act like we’re losing and don’t let down the intensity and keep scoring,’” Samsel said. “(Manual) switched up their defense in the second half … but we ultimately pulled it out.”

Samsel hit a trio of 3-pointers and Harris hit a pair as the Valkyries bolted to a 26-14 lead after one quarter. Erin Toller’s free throw gave Sacred Heart its biggest lead of the night, 31-16, with 6:47 left in the first half.

“I wasn’t very happy with the way we rotated on the defensive end and the lack of execution on things we practiced coming in,” Manual coach Jeff Sparks said. “They came out and did what they had to do early on, so credit them. But I wish we would have got off to a better start. … That hole was hard to come out of.”

The Crimsons did chip away, pulling within 42-35 at the end of the third quarter. Jaela Johnson, who led Manual with 20 points, converted a 3-point play with 1:53 remaining to pull the Crimsons within 50-47.

The Valkyries hit just 2 of 11 field-goal tries (18.2 percent) in the second half but were able to pull out the victory at the free-throw line, hitting 9 of 10 over the final 1:45. Sacred Heart finished 20 of 23 (87 percent) from the charity stripe.

“We had the ball in the right people’s hands,” Moir said. “Kiki Samsel is one of the best shooters in the state, and obviously Grace Berger was good for us.”

Moir said last year’s loss to Male served as fuel for her team this season. She said several drills – including running stairs at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium – were designed to toughen her team.

“We did everything we could to put them under pressure so they would be able to finish,” Moir said. “I’m so proud of them today. …

“They play for each other. My second team in practice can beat my first team. We finally have some depth in our program. They pushed each other because they knew if they didn’t perform that I had someone else who could go in.”

SACRED HEART 59, MANUAL 52

SACRED HEART (29-5) – Ashlee Harris 11p, 3a; Kiki Samsel 16p, 3a; Erin Toller 3p; Kia Sivils 2p, 6r, 2b; Kristen Clemons 11p; Grace Berger 11p, 9r; Natalie Fichter 5p.

MANUAL (23-8) – Jaela Johnson 20p; Tyonne Howard 6p, 3a; Aniah Griffin 8p; Tonysha Curry 6p, 5r; Nila Blackford 12p, 7r, 3a.

Dr. Rudy Ellis all-tournament team – Grace Berger, Kiki Samsel, Grace Berger (Sacred Heart); Jaela Johnson, Tonysha Curry (Manual); Bri Mishler (Eastern); Ciaja Harbison (Male); Abby McQueary (Assumption); Ne’zja Elliott (Waggener); Emma Wesley (Christian Academy); Darian Neal (Central).