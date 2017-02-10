Sacred Heart, Trinity win regional swim titles

Showcasing a new wave of talent, the Sacred Heart Academy swimming and diving team showed Thursday it has no intentions of surrendering its title as the state’s top program.

The Valkyries won 10 of 12 events and cruised to the team title in the Region Five Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium.

Sacred Heart has won four straight state titles but lost 12 seniors from last year’s championship squad. This year’s team features just two seniors in Brooke Forde (Stanford signee) and Colleen McDermott (Miami of Ohio signee).

“We knew it was going to be a big change this year after losing such a big part of our team,” Forde said. “But the younger kids have really done a great job of stepping up and filling those holes the seniors from last year left. It’s been really fun getting to know all the new freshmen and seeing some new people make the regional and state teams. It’s refreshing to have a new group to work with.”

Sacred Heart finished with 663 points, well ahead of runner-up Christian Academy (342.5). Assumption (236) was third, followed by Collegiate (235.5) and Ballard (180).

Trinity won seven of 12 events on its way to the boys championship, finishing with 570.5 points. Eastern (321) was second, followed by Collegiate (259), Christian Academy (242.5) and Ballard (214).

CAL took the combined (boys and girls) title with 585 points. Collegiate was second with 494.5 points.

The top two individuals in each event earned automatic spots in the State Championships set for Feb. 23-25 at U of L.

GIRLS

Despite battling some asthma issues, Forde took Most Outstanding Swimming honors after winning the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and swimming legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Her time of 1:47.68 in the 200 free set a Region Five record, breaking the mark of 1:48.46 she set last year.

“I was pretty happy with the time,” she said. “I haven’t been feeling great going into the meet, and this morning I wasn’t super happy with my time (1:50.29 in the preliminaries). To be able to come back tonight and post one of my low times, I was happy with that.”

Junior Tonner DeBeer won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and joined Forde on the victorious relay teams. Other individual winners for the Valkyries were freshman Claire Donan (200 individual medley) and sophomores Mary Ross (diving) and Allison Bauer (100 free).

“We had a great day,” Sacred Heart coach Jim Luebbe said. “It was a really good way to start off the postseason. … We’re predominantly a sophomore and freshman team. We enjoy that because they’re really young and they’re getting their first taste of Sacred Heart swimming. I think they had a really good time today.”

Other individual winners were CAL freshman Gabriela Albiero (50 free) and Collegiate junior Kaylee Wheeler (100 breaststroke).

BOYS

Trinity won all three relays and got individual victories from seniors Ben Smith (200 free) and Taylor Owen (500 free) and sophomore Hunter Tapp (50 and 100 free).

Tapp and fellow sophomores Jacob Dray, Luke Bunnell and Jacob Bibeau played key roles on the Shamrocks’ victorious relay teams.

“We had a great day, probably one of the better swim meets we’ve had in a long, long time,” Trinity coach Kelly Horrell said. “I have a group of sophomores who are going to set up well for State and set us up real well for the next couple of years.”

CAL senior Nicolas Albiero took Most Outstanding Swimmer honors after winning the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Albiero, the son of U of L swim coach Arthur Albiero, set a regional record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.86 seconds, just .01 second ahead of the mark he set last year.

Other individual winners were Collegiate junior Grayson Schroering (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Ballard sophomore Jacob Lyons (diving).

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

REGION FIVE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONHIPS

At University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium

Top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for state meet

GIRLS

* Team scores – 1. Sacred Heart 663; 2. Christian Academy 342.5; 3. Assumption 236; 4. Collegiate 235.5; 5. Ballard 180; 6. Eastern 167; 7. Kentucky Country Day 117; 8. Atherton 55; 9. Brown 52; 10. Mercy 44; 11. Whitefield Academy 12.

* 200-yard medley relay – 1. Sacred Heart (Tonner DeBeer, Claire Donan, Brooke Forde, Allison Bauer) 1:43.94; 2. Christian Academy 1:46.77.

* 200 freestyle – 1. Brooke Forde (Sacred Heart) 1:47.68; 2. Sophia Miller (Sacred Heart) 1:53.18.

* 200 individual medley – 1. Claire Donan (Sacred Heart) 2:03.71; 2. Ellie Masterson (Sacred Heart) 2:04.35.

* 50 freestyle – 1. Gabriela Albiero (Christian Academy) 23.48; 2. (tie) Hope Clark (Christian Academy), Kaylee Wheeler (Collegiate) 24.24.

* Diving – 1. Mary Ross (Sacred Heart) 377.40; 2. Paisley Simmons (Eastern) 338.25.

* 100 butterfly – 1. Tonner DeBeer (Sacred Heart) 54.67; 2. Gabriela Albiero (Christian Academy) 57.24.

* 100 freestyle – 1. Allison Bauer (Sacred Heart) 53.12; 2. Hope Clark (Sacred Heart) 53.28.

* 500 freestyle – 1. Brooke Forde (Sacred Heart) 4:49.52; 2. Sophia Miller (Sacred Heart) 5:05.20.

* 200 freestyle relay – 1. Sacred Heart (Mary McAtee, Alli Erena, Barry Maloney, Claire Donan) 1:39.03; 2. Ballard 1:41.90.

* 100 backstroke – 1. Tonner DeBeer (Sacred Heart) 56.41; 2. Ellie Masterson (Sacred Heart) 57.13.

* 100 breaststroke – 1. Kaylee Wheeler (Collegiate) 1:03.08; 2. Rachel Howard (Christian Academy) 1:04.26.

* 400 freestyle relay – 1. Sacred Heart (Tonner DeBeer, Sophia Miller, Allison Bauer, Brooke Forde) 3:29.95; 2. Collegiate 3:34.31.

* Most Outstanding Swimmer – Brooke Forde (Sacred Heart).

* Coach of the Year – Pat Padron (Fern Creek).

* Sportsmanship Award – Sarah Offutt (Mercy).

* All-Region – Brooke Forde, Tonner DeBeer, Claire Donan, Ellie Masterson, Mary Ross, Allison Bauer (Sacred Heart); Kaylee Wheeler (Collegiate); Gabriela Albiero, Rachel Howard (Christian Academy).

BOYS

* Team scores – 1. Trinity 570.5; 2. Eastern 321; 3. Collegiate 259; 4. Christian Academy 242.5; 5. Ballard 214; 6. Kentucky Country Day 140; 7. Atherton 117; 8. Brown 48; 9. Whitefield Academy 18.

* 200-yard medley relay – 1. Trinity (Hunter Tapp, Cameron Gantt, Jacob Dray, Jacob Bibeau) 1:37.60; 2. Christian Academy 1:39.04.

* 200 freestyle – 1. Ben Smith (Trinity) 1:51.04; 2. Taylor Owen (Trinity) 1:51.54.

* 200 individual medley – 1. Grayson Schroering (Collegiate) 1:56.11; 2. William Kemp (Eastern) 1:57.25.

* 50 freestyle – 1. Hunter Tapp (Trinity) 21.32; 2. (tie) Cameron Gantt (Trinity), Broder Magnuson (Christian Academy) 22.95.

* Diving – 1. Jacob Lyons (Ballard) 329.70; 2. Michael Fisher (Trinity) 310.00.

* 100 butterfly – 1. Nicolas Albiero (Christian Academy) 48.19; 2. Alex Brehm (Collegiate) 52.29.

* 100 freestyle – 1. Hunter Tapp (Trinity) 46.70; 2. Luke Bunnell (Trinity) 49.28.

* 500 freestyle – 1. Taylor Owen (Trinity) 5:00.20; 2. Ben Smith (Trinity) 5:03.46.

* 200 freestyle relay – 1. Trinity (Hunter Tapp, Ryan Greer, Luke Bunnell, Jacob Bibeau) 1:29.42; 2. Christian Academy 1:29.77.

* 100 backstroke – 1. Nicolas Albiero (Christian Academy) 48.86; 2. William Kemp (Eastern) 54.17.

* 100 breaststroke – 1. Grayson Schroering (Collegiate) 58.74; 2. Jacob Burd (Christian Academy) 59.03.

* 400 freestyle relay – 1. Trinity (Logan Thomas, Jacob Dray, Luke Bunnell, Jacob Bibeau) 3:24.54; 2. Collegiate 3:26.25.

* Most Outstanding Swimmer – Nicolas Albiero (Christian Academy).

* Coach of the Year – Tim Hill (Moore).

* Sportsmanship Award – William Kemp (Eastern).

* All-Region – Hunter Tapp, Ben Smith, Taylor Owen (Trinity); Nicolas Albiero, Jacob Burd (Christian Academy); Grayson Schroering, Alex Brehm (Collegiate); William Kemp (Eastern); Jacob Lyons (Ballard).