Sacred Heart's Hammons named Player of Year

Sacred Heart Academy senior Paige Hammons was named the Gatorade Kentucky Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court. Hammons now is eligible for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award.

Hammons, a 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter who has signed with the University of Florida, posted 606 kills, 280 digs, 62 blocks and 38 aces last season in helping the Valkyries to a 40-4 record and a state championship.

She is a member of the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team and was named Kentucky’s Miss Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association.

Hammons also has a 3.29 grade-point average and volunteers at a senior living facility and with youth volleyball programs.

