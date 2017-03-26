Safeties Josh Proctor and Caden Sterns earn Under Armour All-America invites

Two of the nation’s 10 safeties — Josh Proctor and Caden Sterns — earned their official invitations to the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday during the Under Armour All-America Game Camp Series in Dallas.

Sterns, an LSU commit, is ranked as the No. 4 safety, No. 6 player in Texas and No. 42 overall in the 247Sports Composite. Sterns is 6-1 and 192 from Steele (Cibolo). Sterns has had a strong spring and was one of the standout performers at The Opening regional camp in Dallas and earned an invite to the finals.

Proctor, who has 13 reported offers, is ranked as the No. 7 safety, No. 2 player in Oklahoma and No. 71 player overall. He is 6-2 and 190 from Owasso.

The invitations to the All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.