Safford pitcher Gabe Ornelas throws 2nd straight no-hitter

Safford junior right-hander Gabe Ornelas said nobody jumped on him Tuesday after he pitched his second consecutive no-hitter, a 10-0, six-inning win over Coolidge.

“I try to stay humble about it,” he said.

Ornelas’ first-ever no-hitter came five days earlier in a 13-0 win over rival Thatcher, a game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule.

“This is my 14th year coaching high school baseball, and I’ve never been a part of a no-hitter,” coach Robert Abalos said.

MORE BASEBALL: Mesa High’s all-time baseball lineup card

Both of Ornelas’ no-hitters came at home, where the scoreboard doesn’t have room to list hits, only runs.

“I think that helped,” Abalos said. “Nobody was paying attention to the hits. But I know deep down, he knew he had no-hitters going. We knew.”

Ornelas, who improved to 4-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.29, struck out 15 Coolidge batters. Against Thatcher, he struck out 10. He has had double-digit strikeouts in his last three starts. Before the streak of no-hitters began, Ornelas gave up two hits and did not give up an earned run in a 9-1 win against Show Low.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association doesn’t track no-hitters in its baseball archives.

His next start comes next Tuesday at Globe, which is 5-7 and is hitting .295 as a team.

“I’ll try my best, but I don’t go in thinking I’ll pitch a no-hitter,” he said.

AM-FAM: Top baseball hitters and pitchers

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.