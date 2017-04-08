Sage Surratt pulls off amazing North Carolina player of the year double

A month ago, we told you about Sage Surratt, a senior two-sport athlete at Lincolnton (N.C.).

On the basketball court, he averaged 34.7 points per game this season and finished as the No. 2 scorer in state history with 2,951 career points.

He managed seven 40-points plus games and three 50-points plus games this season and broke his own single-game scoring record with 57 points against Bandys (Catawba, N.C.) on Jan. 27.

On the football field, Surratt is the state’s career record holder in receptions (366), yards (5,926) and touchdown receptions (80). As a senior, caught 129 passes for 2,104 yards, both state records, and scoring 28 touchdowns in the fall.

Surratt’s post-high school plans focus on football — he signed with Wake Forest — and not basketball, but he had one more piece of history to make before he turns the page.

Surratt was named the Associated Press North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year, earning seven of the 14 first-place votes. In the fall, he was named the AP’s state Offensive Player of the Year.

It is the first time in state history that an athlete has won player of the year honors in football and basketball.