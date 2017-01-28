Wake Forest football commit Sage Surratt eclipses 50 in hoops for second time in week

Sage Surratt from Lincolnton (N.C.) eclipsed 50 points for the second time this week, posting a career-high 57 in a 140-84 victory against Bandys, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The total is No. 7 for a game in NCHSAA state history.

He also tied a state record with four consecutive games of 40 or more points and has 191 points in that span.

Surratt continues to climb the state career scoring charts as well. With 2,619 points, he is fourth. The state record is 3,307, which could be possible with a deep postseason run.

The 6-4 Surratt is committed to Wake Forest to play football, but maybe Danny Manning’s squad could use a little help too.

Here’s a sample of what he can on the gridiron.