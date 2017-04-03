Saguaro OL, Arizona State-signee Corey Stephens wins NFF Scholar Athlete Award

Scottsdale Saguaro offensive lineman Corey Stephens has a full scholarship to play football at Arizona State. But he is just as proud that next school year he will be part of ASU’s Barrett Honors College as a business major.

Recently, Stephens’ hard work both on and off the field paid off, as he was recognized by the National Football Foundation Arizona Chapter 2017 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

He twice made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team. Stephens, who committed to his dream school, ASU, before his senior season, has a 3.9 grade-point average that is weighted at 4.3. According to his NFF awards bio, he had one of the top ACT college test scores among the National Football Foundation Scholar Athletes.

“It means a lot to me to be able to win an award over so many other deserving high school student-athletes,” Stephens said. “I’ve always realized the importance of grades and schoolwork growing up and the doors that it opens for student-athletes.”

