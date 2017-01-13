Saints football player named to USA national team

Two months after finishing his sophomore high school football season, Xavier Prep wide receiver and defensive back Fabrice Voyne will play in one more game before he becomes a junior on a slightly larger stage than the Saints’ football field.

Voyne was one of 50 high school football players his age who will take the field in Arlington, Texas on Monday to represent the U.S. Under-17 National Team of USA Football and take on a Japanese National Team as a part of the eighth-annual International Bowl being played at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The International Bowl features eight games to be played Monday and Tuesday between a total of 16 teams representing teams from the U.S., Canada and Japan.

Voyne’s game on Monday is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Central Time as the final game of Monday’s slate and will be streaming on ESPN3. The Xavier Prep sophomore is one of three kids selected from the state of California on a roster coached by Gabe Infante, the head coach of Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, who’s won three Pennsylvania state titles in seven seasons.

This year for the Saints, Voyne did a little bit of everything, catching 39 passes for 595 yards and two scores, completing 7 of 10 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, rushing the ball 10 times and registering 40 tackles and one interception on defense. He was named to the All-Desert Sun second team as a defensive back.

Former U.S. National Team alumni include current Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, Rams running back Todd Gurley and Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

READ MORE: Rattler tennis coach named tops in CIF Southern Section

READ MORE: Rancho Mirage basketball team playing in top-notch MLK showcase Monday