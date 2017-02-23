Saints hold onto 8-7 win for spot in CIF SS championship

Xavier Prep girls’ water polo coach Pavol Valovic had been in an uber-tight win-or-go-home match just months before, but this time his Saints came out on top.

After the boys’ water polo team lost by a single goal 9-8 in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship game, their classmates earned a chance to redeem Xavier Prep High School with a narrow 8-7 victory over Tesoro in the Division 5 semifinal game Wednesday at Indio High School.

Back in November, Valovic said at the start of the title match, his Saints struggled with the weight of the moment, and that inexperience in high-stakes matches shone through at the start Wednesday.

“All of us were really nervous and stressing and panicking,” said Reina Rover, who led the Saints with three goals.

All eight of Xavier Prep’s shots in the first period either were blocked or clanked off the bar, while Jordan Shoemaker found the back of the net for Tesoro three minutes in.

On the first possession of the second, Leilani Edmonds powered one by Saints goalkeeper Savanah Jessup for a 2-0 lead.

Then, on the following possession, Xavier Prep started clicking, with two goals in 70 seconds by Emma Cooper and Camille Dervieux. Rover added one before the end of the half for the team’s first lead of the semifinals.

“I kept telling them to trust their training,” Valovic said. “They’re here because they did something good, not by luck. I kept shouting to just trust what we do, and when you get your next shot, let it fly.”

Tesoro tied things up at the start of the third, then again at the start of the fourth, knotted at 4-4. As the game felt like it could come down to the final possession, the Saints’ defense, in particular Jessup in goal, helped spur an offensive charge that included three goals in five possessions. In the same period, the Titans shot four times, but unable to counter as Xavier Prep grabbed a comfy 7-4 lead.

“Savanah was so great,” Valovic said. “She’s a big part of why we’re in the finals. She blocked some amazing shots, and even if our defense messed up, she was there to pick us up.”

But that same defense nearly gave things away.

Up the same advantage with 90 seconds to go, Xavier Prep let the Titans work close to the goal for one of the first times all afternoon, aided by a Saints’ exclusion.

After the Saints pulled back ahead through the next possession, Tesoro managed to grab a rebound and toss it back in. Scrambling only up two goals with 15 seconds left, Valovic made an error in calling a timeout a fraction of a second after Jessup had passed the ball – an illegal move because the Saints technically didn’t have possession.

Tesoro’s Emily Diacono nailed the penalty shot, but the Saints managed to hold on in the closing seconds.

It wasn’t a perfect match, one filled with nerves on both ends, but clinching a berth in the championship on Saturday against Pasadena Poly helped prove to the Saints that they could play through those same nerves their classmates struggled with for too long back in November.

“It shows that your will is all it takes,” Rover said. “Not size or anything else. It’s just how bad you want it.”