Salem Academy sophomore places third in the state

GRESHAM — Salem Academy sophomore Caleb Warde placed third in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.26 Saturday in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state swimming meet at Mt. Hood Community College.

Salem Academy's Caleb Warde competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Salem Academy’s 200 medley relay team of Davis McHugh, Joel Westby, Elijah Neutwyler and Matthew Nettland placed sixth with a time of 1:51.09.

Salem Academy junior Wilson McLean placed sixth in the 50 free with a time of 22.66.

