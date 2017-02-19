Salem Academy sophomore places third in the state

GRESHAM — Salem Academy sophomore Caleb Warde placed third in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.26 Saturday in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state swimming meet at Mt. Hood Community College.
Salem Academy’s 200 medley relay team of Davis McHugh, Joel Westby, Elijah Neutwyler and Matthew Nettland placed sixth with a time of 1:51.09.
Salem Academy junior Wilson McLean placed sixth in the 50 free with a time of 22.66.
