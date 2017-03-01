Salem sectional games postponed to Thursday

Salem High School has postponed Wednesday evening’s sectional boys basketball games due to power outages caused by severe weather.

Parts of Southern Indiana were hit hard by an overnight and early morning thunderstorm, which carried wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour at times and caused power outages.

Salem High School principal Derek Smith tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the sectional basketball games would be played Thursday evening.

Due to power outage, Salem Sectional 30 games scheduled for tonight are postponed until tomorrow. @JohnRHarrell @SalemLions @MSConference —

DSMITH (@dvs917) March 01, 2017

Salem’s sectional begins with Scottsburg (5-18) vs. Salem (20-2) followed by Silver Creek (14-8) vs. Corydon (8-15).