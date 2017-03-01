Menu
Salem sectional games postponed to Thursday

Salem High School has postponed Wednesday evening’s sectional boys basketball games due to power outages caused by severe weather.

Salem head basketball coach Hank Weedin instructs Salem guard Xavier Haendiges late in the game. 02 February 2017

Parts of Southern Indiana were hit hard by an overnight and early morning thunderstorm, which carried wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour at times and caused power outages.

Salem High School principal Derek Smith tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the sectional basketball games would be played Thursday evening.

Salem’s sectional begins with Scottsburg (5-18) vs. Salem (20-2) followed by Silver Creek (14-8) vs. Corydon (8-15).

