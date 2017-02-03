Salem slips past Silver Creek with 4th-quarter run

SALEM, Ind. – Salem, ranked No. 10 in Class 3-A, needed a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to slip past Silver Creek 64-60 Thursday night in boys basketball.

The Dragons (10-8) appeared ready to play knockout punch midway through the fourth quarter. They led 56-49 with 4:55 left after Zane Gross hit an eight-footer in the lane. Salem then called a timeout.

“We had to get some stops,” said Salem coach Hank Weedin.

After a Salem timeout, the Lions started their comeback with a 3-pointer from Jeffrey Burch. His shot cut the deficit to 56-52 with 4:15 left. There was more to come for the Lions.

Salem (14-1), winner of 13 straight, then fed the ball to 6-foot-4 Seth Hobson in the lane on two straight possessions. He drilled a couple of six-footers. On the second shot, he was fouled and completed the old-fashioned 3-point play, and the Lions led 57-56.

“We started running some calls to get Seth (Hobson) the ball in the lane,” Weedin said. “Our guards were really patient, getting the ball into Seth. He’s just a strong kid. He’s long, and he does a great job of collecting himself. He’s got that little fadeaway and he gets out of the reach of those bigger guys.”

Hobson then stepped out and hit a 15-footer, giving Salem a 59-56 cushion. Hobson’s last bucket gave him 998 career points. He’ll likely join the 1,000-point club at Seymour Saturday afternoon.

“He’s a load in there,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said of Hobson. “When he catches it 10 feet from the basket, he’s hard to handle.”

Hobson finished with 21 points, while Hunter Weedin added 17. Silver Creek kept battling and pulled to within 61-60 after Cameron Stephens, who led the Dragons with 18 points, converted a layup with 37 seconds left. Salem’s Hunter Weedin sealed the win by hitting 3 of 4 free throws in the last 31 seconds.

“When we worked the ball and got it near the basket, great things were happening,” Hoffman said. “We just kind of got away from that — for some reason.”

Gross added 11 points for the Dragons and Jacob Garrett added 10.

SALEM NOTES: Salem’s 6-foot guard Jaelen Nice has committed to play at Anderson (Ind.) College.

Hobson, a 6-foot-4 forward, will play college football at Indiana Wesleyan.

“A lot of basketball coaches dropped the ball on that one,” Weedin said of Hobson. “He’s a very talented player.”

SALEM 64, SILVER CREEK 60

SILVER CREEK (10-8)

Cameron Stephens 18p; Zane Gross 11p; Bennett Beyl 2p; Josh Landers 2p; Hunter Popp 9p; Sammy Barnett 6p; Jacob Garrett 10p; Jack Hawkins 2p.

SALEM (14-1)

Hunter Weedin 17p; Jaelen Nice 2p; Xavier Haendiges 5p; Derek Cornett 8p; Jeffrey Burch 11p; Seth Hobson 21p.