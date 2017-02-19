Salesianum thrives at Independent Schools Championships

Try as they may, twisted pinkies, clock stoppages, nor endless extra sessions could stop the championship bouts from reaching their conclusions.

When the dust settled, 14 wrestling victors took their places atop the podium at Saturday’s Independent Conference Championships at Salesianum.

Host Sallies piled up 224 points to lead the team standings, well ahead of second-place Delaware Military Academy (188.5), and they also snagged gold in five of the 14 weight classes. Sanford had four champs, while DMA finished with three.

“We came to wrestle and had a lot of guys in the finals. It was a goal of ours to win this tournament,” Salesianum head coach Cameron Davis said. “We had some guys who helped us, wrestling back after losing early in the tournament. Vinnie Marcozzi got third (at 220) and I think he was seeded fifth or sixth, and our heavyweight was seeded sixth and he battled back to fourth.”

The coaches in attendance also voted for an outstanding wrestler award, and the honor went to Sanford junior Andrew Brooks, who took first in the 160-pound match by technical fall, 17-1.

The championship finals began with Sallies’ Zach Spence pinning Hunter Smith of DMA in the second period at 106 pounds.

The 113 bout could not have been any different. Salesianum’s Owen Klinger grappled with Sanford’s Trent Wall through four overtimes after Wall’s escape tied the match at 3-3 with just 16 seconds left in the third. With the clock ticking under five in the fourth extra period, Klinger scrambled away from Wall for an escape and the victory.

“Owen’s tough, he’s a freshman and he just likes to push the pace,” Davis said. “He was able to hustle and get the win, and I’m really proud of Spence at 106. He’s ranked No. 1 in the state right now, and he’s probably the best wrestler in the state.”

DMA junior Zach Martinez pulled off a miraculous win at 120 pounds, despite a gruesome injury less than 30 seconds into the first period. The bout came to an abrupt halt when Martinez emerged from the center of the mat with his left pinkie frozen and pointed in an awkward direction. The trainer quickly set the bone and secured it with medical tape, allowing Martinez to continue.

“Pop it back in place and keep going,” DMA head coach Pat Kelly said with a laugh. “We only got a week left so we’ve got to keep going. As long as he was ok with it and wasn’t nervous, he was good.”

The junior took advantage of his second chance, recording a takedown against Sallies’ Andy Lynch and hanging on for a 2-1 victory.

“At first I wasn’t sure, but I looked at (the finger) again and I was like, ‘I need the drive.’ It was just more motivation,” Martinez said. “It felt so good. I’ve beaten (Lynch) before and I knew he wanted revenge. It was such a close match.”

Salesianum’s Will Brock continued his team’s domination in the lower bouts with a 10-4 decision at 126, while Kyle McDonough of Sanford came from behind to beat Sallies’ Harry Latch in overtime, 4-2.

Five of the next six matches ended by pin. Sallies’ Luke Harasika (138) and Sanford’s Luke McDonough (145) each pinned their opponents in the first period, while Timmy Griffith followed his fellow Warrior with a fall in the second period of the 152 bout. Salesianum’s Logan Montgomery and DMA’s Joey Scalia recorded falls at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively.

Caravel Academy got in on the gold-medal act, as Colin Adams held on for a 7-6 win in the 195-pound bout, and Keith Medley won by fall at 220.

Arguably, the most thrilling bout was saved for last. DMA junior Hunter Balback and Caravel senior Curtis Linton battled to a 1-1 tie to force overtime. The match clock then malfunctioned 23 seconds into the first overtime, halting the bout for several minutes.

When time resumed, a crowd gathered around the center mat and all eyes were on the two heavyweights, as the consolation rounds had ended. Linton took a 2-1 lead in the second overtime, but Adams tied it again in the third to force another fourth overtime. Balback chose to start on the bottom and wiggled his way out for an escape and the 3-2 win.

“It’s all heart; you’ve got to want it more than the other guy,” Kelly said of Balback’s gutsy win. “They were both drained so he had to find something down deep.”

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to next Saturday’s DIAA individual state tournament.