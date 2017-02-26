Sallies reclaims DIAA swimming crown

NEWARK – With two events left in the 2017 DIAA Boys’ Swimming and Diving State Championship, Salesianum held a two-point lead over defending state champion Charter School of Wilmington entering the 100-yard breaststroke.

Matt Otto won the event for Sallies as they took for of the top seven positions to score 61 points to take control of the meet en route to regaining the state championship Saturday at the University of Delaware’s Rawstrom Natatorium.

“We talked about that at the beginning of the meet. We knew if we could stay close throughout the meet, we could get to the breaststroke, and that would clinch it for us,” Salesianum head coach Chip Hannig said. “We wanted to have it locked up before we headed into the (400 freestyle relay) because Charter is so good in the event.”

Otto’s time of 55.51 in the 100 breaststroke beat Conrad School of Sciences’ Ryan Pirrung by 3.58 seconds with the Sals’ Jake McFate finishing in third place. Joey Olster and John Boyle completed Salesianum’s strong run in the event with a sixth- and seventh-place finish.

Otto added an individual state championship in the 200 individual medley while Andrew Halberg and Andrew Boyle won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle respectively for Sallies, and Salesianum also took home first place trophies in the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays.

The Sals earned 356 points to defeat the Force by 53 points, and despite Charter School of Wilmington ending Salesianum’s 10-year run of state championships last season, Otto said Salesianum was more focused on creating a strong team atmosphere rather than getting revenge.

“I don’t think it was about getting the title back as it was being a team. We just wanted to win. It was not about getting revenge or anything,” Otto said. “Charter is a great, great team. Their whole team was great, and we knew that they were going to be a tough force. We came out here and had a great team atmosphere, and I think we got it done.”

The Force had one first place finish on the evening, netting a state championship in the 400-yard freestyle relay in the final race of the night, and they added four second and four third place finishes.

Even though the Charter School of Wilmington did not reach its goal of a repeat state championship, it was happy with its overall finish and how it had a shot at winning heading into the final events.

“It is a good finish because like (head coach) (Michelle) Northshield said Sallies is really deep this year, and they have some great kids,” Force senior Connor Sweeney said. “We actually reduced the gap after prelims. It was great to come close to them at all.”

Mt. Sophia Academy’s Jacob Johnson took home two state titles as he won the 100-yard backstroke and butterfly races, and other individual state champions included Newark Charter’s Alec Menzer in the 200-yard freestyle, Mount Pleasant’s Bryce Ciecko in the 500-yard freestyle and Conrad’s Jack Kidwell in the diving competition.

Rounding out the top five in the team competition was Conrad with 201 points, Saint Andrews with 195 points and Mount Pleasant with 150 points.