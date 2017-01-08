Sals' Miller, Caravel's Medley reach 100 wrestling wins

BELVEDERE – Snow prompted Delcastle Invitational officials to speed up the timetable Saturday, in an effort to get 21 wrestling teams from around the state home sooner.

That allowed two of the state’s top individual wrestlers to reach a key milestone faster, as both Salesianum’s Joe Miller and Caravel’s Keith Medley earned their 100th career victories in the finals.

Miller, last year’s DIAA champion at 182 pounds, hit the century mark by pinning Caravel’s Colin Adams in 3:04 for the 195-pound title.

“Starting as a freshman, it was a journey to get to the 100th win,” said Miller, who also was voted the tournament’s outstanding wrestler. “Took me awhile, senior year, so it feels good to get it. I was lucky that I got it in the finals at a local tournament.”

Medley, who finished second in the state at 220 last season, got his 100th win the hard way. The senior gritted out a 1-0 decision over Sussex Central’s John Morris, who was third in the state at 195 last year.

“I feel like I’ve been in more situations where it’s a close match, things are chippy,” Medley said. “I worked my way through it, mentally, physically and emotionally. We both worked for it, and I came out on top.”

Sussex Central came out on top in the team race, although longtime coach Phil Shultie was disappointed to see only one of his six finalists take home a title. The Golden Knights racked up 246½ points to easily outdistance Salesianum (196), Polytech (159½) and Sussex Tech (149½).

“Some of the guys wrestled extremely well. Some of them have work to do,” Shultie said. “But it’s always a good tournament here. We enjoy coming up here. It gives us a reason to practice over Christmas vacation.

“We still have a lot of work to do, like everybody else. Sometimes you need to get beat, and we had some guys taste that. That should make them work harder.”

Rashad Stratton was the only individual winner for Sussex Central, taking the title at 126. Polytech’s Avery Mayan knocked off the Golden Knights’ Brandon Bautista — last year’s DIAA champ at 152 — 3-2 in the 160-pound final.

In addition to Miller, Salesianum’s Zach Spence (106) and Logan Montgomery (170) also scored pins in the finals.

Other weight-class winners were William Penn’s Anthony Rispoli (113) and Ryan Juarez-Robertson (138), Indian River’s Ta’Jon Knight (120) and Zeke Marcozzi (182), Sanford’s Kyle McDonough (132) and Timmy Griffith (152) and A.I. du Pont’s Jamier Schaener (145) and Jay’Juan Jones (285).

