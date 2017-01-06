Sam Ferris heats up in Xavier win

APPLETON – Tuesday’s game against Manitowoc Roncalli was a microcosm of the season for Xavier junior guard Sam Ferris.

Ferris started slow, but heated up by scoring all of his 20 points in the second half to lead the Hawks to an 84-71 comeback win in a nonconference game at Torchy Clark Gymnasium.

Ferris missed the first four weeks of the season with a broken collarbone and, according to coach Matt Klarner, has only recently hit his stride.

“I was a little timid to get hit there,” Ferris said. “But now I’m feeling much better.”

REPLAY: Xavier vs. Roncalli

The 5-foot-11 junior guard connected on four critical 3-pointers in the second half to spark Xavier, which trailed by seven points on two different occasions in the period.

“The last two weeks, he’s really looked like the player that he was probably the last month of the season the last year. There’s big things ahead for him,” Klarner said. “He played really smart and patient in the first half. He didn’t get a lot of looks, though a lot of it was because we were rushing.

“But in the second half we slowed down and he slowed down and found good shots for himself.”

Ferris also helped lead a defensive charge that led to turnovers and baskets in transition for the Hawks, ranked No. 3 in the latest wissports.net poll in Division 3. Xavier point guard Hunter Plamann was also key in the second half as he repeatedly broke down the Roncalli defense with moves and twists while also trying to limit Roncalli sophomore guard Chombi Lambert.

The teams combined to score 94 points in the second half.

“I really like the high tempo, just getting shots off on both ends,” Ferris said.

Lambert was a force for the Jets off the bench, pouring in 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, but the Jets scored just three of the final 15 points as Xavier iced the win.

“No doubt, it was a great backcourt matchup,” Klarner said. “They obviously have two really good backcourt players and we have two strong lead guards fun to watch go back and forth. Obviously as a coach I want our guys to come out on the better end of it and I think on enough plays tonight, they did.”

Plamann led Xavier (10-0) with 22 points, with forwards Nate DeYoung adding 18 and Will Schlicht 15.

Roncalli… …32 39 — 71 Xavier… …29 55 — 84

Roncalli: Lambert 29, Koss 3, Wagner 2, Schneider 16, Vance 1, Johnsrud 2, Heinzen 16, Behringer 2. Totals 28 3-4 71. Three-pointers: Lambert 7, Koss, Schneider 2, Heinzen 2. Fouls: 18.

Xavier: Egan 6, Plamann 22, Ferris 20, Christensen 3, DeYoung 18, Schlicht 15. Totals 31 14-18 84. Three-pointers: Plamann 2, Ferris 4, Christensen, Schlicht. Fouls: 10.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo