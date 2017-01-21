Same faces, new St. Johns boys basketball team

ST. JOHNS – Ben Feldpausch and the St. Johns boys basketball team haven’t done anything different this season.

Much like last year, the Redwings still walk into gyms each Tuesday and Friday believing they’ll walk out as the victors. The practices are just as intense. The mindset is still the same.

But there’s something different with this St. Johns basketball team compared to last season’s, and it’s showing in the win column. The Redwings are 8-2 this season and are sitting atop the CAAC Red with a 5-0 conference record.

St. Johns has already surpassed last year’s win total of six games, and the program has done it with many of the same faces from a season ago.

“A lot of our games were decently close (last season). We knew we could win them, but we just couldn’t finish them,” said Feldpausch, who is one of eight returning seniors. “The experience is definitely helping. Last year, we only had three seniors. There were a decent amount of times where we would play scared and be timid with the ball.

“This year, we have a lot more confidence. We’re able to go into a gym and not be scared of making mistakes. We know that we can play and that we have the talent to win any game that comes toward us.”

Feldpausch, who is averaging a team-high 12 points and 3.2 assists per game, saw the potential early this season. The Redwings walked into Waverly High School in their second game of the year and won a close one against the Warriors. Two games later, after losing to Holt, they bounced back by holding off DeWitt, the three-time defending league champions, on their home floor.

St. Johns closed that game without junior forward Jacob Dorn, the team’s leading scorer up until that point, who was held scoreless before he tore his ACL — the same one that caused him to miss all of last year — 30 seconds into the third quarter.

It was a telling moment for the players.

“At first, we thought we weren’t going to do well (without Dorn),” said senior forward Caleb Paksi, who is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game. “After the win against DeWitt, our confidence went up because we realized we beat them without him.”

The next game, their first one without Dorn, the Redwings went down to Parma Western and pulled out a one-point victory. St. Johns suffered another blow, however, as senior guard Tommy Jury tore his ACL in the win.

That’s when second-year coach John Archambault sensed something special could come of this season.

“That game down at Parma … winning without both of them, I think, made us believe that we’ll be OK,” he said.

Archambault said he isn’t one to put much stock into the summer basketball circuit, but he saw a different look from his team as it prepared for the season. The cohesion was there, and the deep veteran leadership his team was missing last season had surfaced.

“We began to understand, during summer, that we had the potential to be somewhat decent this year,” Archambault added. “But I always felt that last year, knowing these kids were juniors and going through a year of battles on varsity, that good things could happen.”

St. Johns is currently on a four-game winning streak, which includes a road overtime victory over Haslett, as it prepares for the second half of conference play. The Redwings are enjoying their newfound success and journey to the top of the league’s mountain.

But there’s still work to be done.

“We feel like we’re not going to stop anytime soon,” Paksi said. “We’re senior orientated, and our coach tells us that we should win every game.”

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.