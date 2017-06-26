USA Today Sports

Sammy Watson's difficult run for place on national track and field team not fast enough

Sammy Watson must wait to step on to another world-level stage in track and field.

And at 17 years old, Watson may have a little time to take that very large step on to a senior national team, considering her high school class at Rush-Henrietta had its commencement ceremony Friday.

The former world under-20 and under-18 champion finished in sixth place Sunday in the women’s 800-meter final of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Watson was the youngest runner in the eight-runner final field in Sacramento, California.

A top-three finish would have advanced Watson to the IAAF World Championships held in London during August, as a member of the U.S. team.

For more, visit the Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat and Chronicle

