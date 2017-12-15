San Diego football star William Burton killed in crash en route home from team banquet

A football star in San Diego was killed in a car accident after he was thrown from the Jeep he was riding in en route to his house from the school’s football banquet.

As reported by San Diego NBC affiliate KNSD, Granite Hills senior William Burton was killed when he was thrown from his friend’s Jeep. He was allegedly riding in the back seat, which was not equipped with full seats or a seatbelt, and was flung out of the vehicle when the driver swerved and struck a sedan which was approaching in the opposite direction.

Burton’s Granite Hills classmates are to hold a candlelight vigil for the teen Friday evening, remembering a star tight end and talented baseball and basketball player who was among the school’s most popular students; he was nicknamed Mr. Granite Hills by many at the school.

There's is going to be a Candle Light Vigil on Friday the 15th @ Granite Hills High at 7pm. for William Burton. Please repost or retweet pic.twitter.com/MRUKN5eTaZ — SDFNL Magazine 💫 (@SDFNLMagazine) December 14, 2017

“I can’t process it, I’m still trying to,” Granite Hills student Jasmine Halsey told KNSD. “He was like an older brother.”

Added Granite Hills sophomore Jeremiah Satberry: “He was someone who I wanted to be like because he was just so cool.”