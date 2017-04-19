San Fernando (Calif.) captures win with a walk off ... balk?

PHOTO GALLERY: San Fernando baseball defeats Kennedy on a walk off balk – – https://t.co/IEmOWr74hC pic.twitter.com/G5x53RyGRw — Andy Holzman (@holzmanphoto) April 19, 2017

Of all the ways to lose a game, San Fernando found one of the most unique conclusions imaginable: A walk-off balk.

After entering the bottom of the seventh with a 2-2 tie against Kennedy, San Fernando loaded the bases with two outs. Then, instead of a walk-off hit, walk, or even a hit-by-pitch, San Fernando trotted home with a walk-off balk.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, pitcher Louis Vargas was the key to San Fernando’s win, tossing six innings while allowing just three hits and racking up seven strikeouts.

All of that before the balk that sent everyone home. What a strange, unique, wild game.