Gallery Sanford 72, Brooklyn Community 36 By USA TODAY Sports January 16, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Sanford's Samantha Pollich (No. 30) puts up a shot in the first half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Lauren Park puts up a shot over Brooklyn Community's Janae Phelps in the first half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Kendra Warren (No. 45) puts up a shot over Brooklyn Community's Anastacia Morris (No. 24) in the first half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Samantha Pollich (No. 30) puts up a shot over Brooklyn Community's Makaylah Barber (No. 15) in the first half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer watches as Sanford plays Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Olivia Tucker (left) and Allie Kubek (center) defend against Brooklyn Community's Makaylah Barber in the first half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Olivia Tucker (No. 34) puts up a shot in the first half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Kanisa Tucker (No. 10) puts up a shot over Brooklyn Community's Anastacia Morris in the first half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Allie Kubek is fouled by Brooklyn Community's Makaylah Barber as she puts up a shot in the second half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Lauren Polk drives past Brooklyn Community's Yayabu Aminou in the second half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Olivia Tucker pushes past Brooklyn Community's Yayabu Aminou in the second half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Brooklyn Community's Makaylah Barber tries to save the ball from going out of bounds in the second half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Olivia Tucker drives the baseline past Brooklyn Community's Karen Gordon in the second half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Sanford's Kanisa Tucker (No. 10) intercepts a pass intended for Brooklyn Community's Kamani Bryan (No. 44) in the second half of Sanford School's 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School in the Howard MLK Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. NoFront, Sanford School (Hockessin DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Gallery | LIT, Day 4 Gallery Gallery | Eastern-Mayfield boys basketball Gallery Gallery | Providence-Jeffersonville Girls Basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest