Sanford boys struggle past No. 5 Hodgson

HOCKESSIN – “There are no bad wins.”

Those were the words of Sanford School boys basketball coach Stan Waterman on Tuesday, after his Warriors built a huge lead, then held off No. 5-ranked Hodgson 56-49 in both teams’ regular-season finale.

There may have been as many fouls and turnovers as points, but Waterman will take it. At the same time, he knows improvement is vital before the DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament begins on March 1.

The defending champions are 12-8, a far cry from the 21-2 team that delivered the school’s eighth state title last spring. But Sanford is 4-0 against teams ranked in The News Journal’s Top 10 this season, with wins over No. 1 Smyrna, No. 5 Hodgson, No. 7 Salesianum and No. 9 Glasgow.

“This year, for the first time, when I look at the teams around the state I think there are nine or 10 teams that if they get hot right now and get on a nice stretch, they’re capable of winning it,” Waterman said. “And I think we’re one of those teams. But we have to play better.”

The Warriors looked as good as ever early, hitting 6 of 10 from the field on the way to a 17-3 lead after one quarter. The Silver Eagles (15-5) scored the first two points and hit the last free throw, but Sanford scored all 17 in between.

The second quarter was a different story, as Hodgson got right back in it. Full-court pressure created some Sanford turnovers, and L.J. Stansbury and Dawson Grinnage combined for three 3-pointers to pull the Silver Eagles within 24-19 at the half.

“They kind of switched their defenses a little bit, and we weren’t recognizing what they were doing,” Waterman said. “We missed some easy shots, we didn’t make some free throws, so it was hard to get some continuity going.”

Neither team had much continuity in the third quarter, combining for just seven points over the first 4:56. Corey Perkins’ layup sent Sanford into the final period with a 37-28 lead.

The teams combined for 36 free throws in a foul-fest of a fourth quarter. Two foul shots by Derek Stanford got Hodgson within 42-39 with 4:06 to play. But Perkins drilled a long jumper, Perkins and Marcus McCollum each hit a free throw, and McCollum banked in a layup to push the Warriors’ lead back to 48-40 with 2:47 to go. The Silver Eagles could get no closer than four points the rest of the way.

“The first quarter, we played some really, really good basketball,” Waterman said. “The second quarter was ugly. And then we just managed to do enough to win, to hang on and win at the end.”

Sanford benefitted from a balanced attack, as Connor Rufo and Perkins each scored 14, McCollum had 13 and freshman Jyare Davis added 11. Hodgson got 21 points from Stansbury and 11 from Grinnage.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.