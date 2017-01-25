Sanford's Stan Waterman named DSBA Coach of the Year

Stan Waterman named DSBA Coach of the Year
Boys basketball coach honored after guiding Sanford to sixth state title in 25 years
Athlete of the Week: Jordan Money
St. Elizabeth senior leads Vikings to 7-4 record, No. 9 state ranking midway through season.
Watch: Cape loses first dual of season against Smyrna
Cape Vikings hosts Smyrna Eagles in High School Wrestling
Athlete of the Week: Bryce Ciecko
Mount Pleasant swimmer expects to contend in two individual events at upcoming DIAA championships.
7-foot-2 Smyrna center has unlimited potential
The sky is the limit for Azubuike “Zubi” Nwankwo, a 7-foot-2 junior center at Smyrna who has only played basketball for four years
Charlie Hope delivers final pin for William Penn
Charlie Hope scored a pin in the final match at 285 to clinch William Penn’s 39-31 victory over Charter of Wilmington
Money hits game winner for St. Elizabeth
Jordan Money banked in a 10-foot shot with four seconds remaining as St. Elizabeth rallied for a 57-56 win over Sanford on Thursday night.
Athlete of the Week: Tony Wuest
Smyrna junior has had an outstanding season with victories in the Ray Oliver, Milford and Mount Mat Madness tournaments, plus a third-place finish at Beast of the East.
Athlete of the Week: Natalie DePaulo
Junior leads Wilmington Friends to title in New Castle Insurance Cup at the Diamond State Classic.
Athlete of the Week: Jay’Juan Jones
Unseeded Jones from A. I. du Pont places at Beast of the East wrestling.
Athlete of the Week: Danaziah Brown
Archmere senior has 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in one-point loss to Conrad
Athlete of the Week: Josh Hutchinson
Senior linebacker was in on 13 tackles as Eagles defeated Middletown 36-14 for second straight DIAA Division I championship
Athlete of the Week: Bo Anderson
Junior goalkeeper made 13 saves as Tower Hill won its first DIAA Division II soccer title with a 4-2 victory over Indian River
Smyrna, Middletown look to reignite rivalry in Division I title game
Woodbridge, Friends title game a rematch of Week 3
Friends looks to avenge their only loss of the season against undefeated Woodbridge in the Division II football state title game.
Smyrna lineman Jerren Carter paves the way for high-powered offense
Middletown junior Kedrick Whitehead helps provide balanced attack
Friends football in D-II title game
Seniors Matt Denney, Andrew Jaworski, Justin Beneck and Henry Gise help Quakers reach final for first time since 1984
Woodbridge players cherish state championship opportunity
Blue Raiders face Friends in first state title game
McKean, Newark Charter prepare for inaugural Unified Flag Football title
Middletown’s DelPercio and Whitehead help decorate the tree at DIAA media day
Middletown senior receiver Anthony DelPercio and junior running back Kedrick Whitehead maximize their camera time during DIAA football media day leading up to the DIAA football state finals.
Athlete of the Week: Keegan Cahill
Quarterback leads Newark Charter into Special Olympics DIAA Unified Flag Football championship game
Woodbridge defensive line
Blue Raiders’ front four of Shymere Vessels, Brian Ireland, Blaize Rayford and Leah Styles wreaks havoc on opponents
Charlie Hope Jr. anchors middle for Colonials
William Penn linebacker benefits from coaching of father, a William Penn grad and former NFL player
Athlete of the Week: Victoria Taylor
Senior blasted 24 kills as Delaware Military Academy edged Ursuline 3-2 for its second straight DIAA Volleyball championship
Delmar field hockey wins first girl’s state title in school history
Delmar defeats Tower Hill 3-0 to win its first girl’s state title in school history. 2016 marked the fifth time in six years that Delmar reached the state title game.
Tower Hill scores four in first half to claim D-II soccer title
Salesianum claims seventh straight soccer crown
Salesianum defeats Appoquinimink 2-0 to win its seventh consecutive DIAA soccer title.
Female student excels as football coach
Julia Catalano loves football, and wants to coach in college and the NFL.
Athlete of the Week: Tymere Wilson
Junior linebacker had 23 tackles, including three sacks, as Glasgow won the Flight B title with a 22-7 victory over St. Georges
Daija Lampkin signs with Alabama
Middletown sprinter chooses Crimson Tide over more than 30 interested colleges
Slam Dunk to the Beach field announced
Annual three-day boys basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High features 20 teams playing in 18 games
Wilmington Friends coach Tattersall reaches 300 wins
Athlete of the Week: Haley Jones
Senior has two goals, one assist as Jaguars finish field hockey season with 6-0 win over Newark
Doc’s #delhs football picks
Dr. Colllin Auttible weighs in on this week’s Delaware high school football games.
Athlete of the Week: Gentry Meinecke
Brandywine senior excels in field hockey, academics for Bulldogs
Doc’s #delhs football picks
Our resident expert came oh soooo close to perfection last week.
Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Jean Baptiste
Senior midfielder helps Golden Knights clinch Henlopen North boys soccer championship
Doc takes his picks show on the road
Expert predictions on EVERY Delaware football game Friday and Saturday.
Athlete of the Week: Naomi Bowser
Smyrna junior consistently lowering times as one of state’s top cross country runners
The Doc is back to make his #delhs Week 6 football picks
Athlete of the Week: Kirsten Longueira
DMA senior reaches 1,000 career digs for defending DIAA champion Seahawks
Doc’s #delhs football picks, Week 5
Salesianum or Middletown? Find out who Dr. Colin Auttible selects.
Smyrna’s Atkinson inspiring teammates
Smyrna High senior, Colby Atkiinson, who had to give up his athletic career when he was diagnosed with leukemia his freshman year, but now inspires his teammates and his community.
Athlete of the Week: David Bowman
Milford running back scores three touchdowns in 42-13 victory over Conrad
Doc’s #delhs football picks Week 4
It’s raining, it’s pouring … awesome football picks
Athlete of the Week: Gavin Ford
Salesianum junior adds offensive punch to six-time defending state champions
Unified flag football season kicks off
Partnership between DIAA and Special Olympics expands to eight teams, and adds playoffs and a state championship game.
Athlete of the Week: Madelyn Judge
Libero anchors defense for the third-ranked Padua volleyball team
Doc’s HS football picks Week 2
Middletown-William Penn highlight the schedule.
Jon Dorenbos inspires Caravel long snapper
After Jake Reed met Eagles long snapper, Jon Dorenbos, he sent him an email, asking if Dorenbos could work with him on long snapping.
Zachariah Burton signs with Virginia
Defensive back to graduate from William Penn in December, enroll at Virginia in January and participate in spring practice
Salesianum 7, Caravel 0
Top-ranked Sals shut out Buccaneers in early season soccer matchup
Athlete of the Week: Mickey Henry
St. Elizabeth offensive tackle helps Vikings rush for six TDs in win over McKean
Dover coach Rudy Simonetti looks to turn program around
New coach comes from North Jersey to take over Senators in his first high school head coaching job
Doc’s Week 1 #delhs football picks
The mad scientist returns for another season of Delaware gridiron action.
Delaware high school football Div I preseason rankings
Delaware high school football Division I preseason rankings
Delaware high school football Div II preseason rankings
Delaware high school football Division II preseason rankings
Woodbridge favored in Henlopen South
Blue Raiders return much of team that reached Division II semifinals
New Newark coach Barry Zehnder
Newark alum Barry Zehnder reolaces Butch Simpson, who coached the Yellowjackets for 39 years
Ten can’t miss Delaware high school football games
With each of Delaware’s 43 high school football teams about to embark on nine- or 10-game seasons, there will be no shortage of action throughout the fall. Here are 10 games that will capture a lot of interest on each weekend of the season.
4-foot-8 football player relishes hitting
Brandywine High School junior Felicia Perez strives to make an impact
Brad Myers tours the state on the first day of football practice
News Journal high school sports reporter Brad Myers travels the state for the fifth annual Gridiron Tour as he goes from school to school on the first day of football practice in Delaware.
Tatnall football to play night home game
Hornets to bring in temporary lights for Sept. 30 game against Tower Hill.
Coaches prepare for high school football season
Delaware high school football coaches begin preparation for the start of the season on the first day of practice.
Sanford coach Stan Waterman gets his piece of the net after the Warriors edged St. Georges in the 2016 DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament championship game on March 18 at the Bob Carpenter Center.
Stan Waterman has had banner years before, but never one like this.
In March, Waterman guided the Sanford School boys basketball team to the DIAA championship. In May, he celebrated his 50th birthday. In September, the school held a special ceremony and stamped his name on the basketball court in the athletic center.
Now, two weeks into the new year, the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association has put a bow on Waterman’s 2016 by voting him as the state’s Coach of the Year. He will receive the Tubby Raymond Award at the 68th DSBA awards banquet, to be held at noon Feb. 20 at the Sheraton Wilmington South Hotel in New Castle.
“This year has been amazing,” Waterman said. “… I’ve had so many great things happen this year, it’s too good to be true.”
The state title was Waterman’s sixth in 25 years at Sanford, but the voters were convinced that this was his best coaching job. The Warriors had often won with rosters dotted with future college players, their talent overwhelming opponents as Waterman taught them to share the ball and balance the scoring. But this team was different.
Waterman broke out of his mold by allowing Mikey Dixon to carry the offensive load. The 6-foot-2 senior scored 26.0 points per game, more than twice the 12.4 average of Jacob Walsh, Sanford’s second-leading scorer.
“When you get a special talent like that, as a coach you’ve got to be smart enough to sometimes just get out of his way,” Waterman said.
Waterman helped the other key seniors – Walsh, Kyle Evans and Freddie Ryle – realize that scoring wasn’t going to be their No. 1 priority. The result was a tight-knit unit that played defense, rebounded and produced a 21-2 season. The Warriors’ only losses came to national powers Westtown School (Pennsylvania) and La Lumiere (Indiana).
“The other guys were unselfish enough to relinquish some of what they would normally do, because they realized Mikey was special,” Waterman said. “One, they knew how to play. Two, they were very unselfish. They didn’t care who got the glory. All they wanted to do was win, and they were willing to do whatever it took.”
Sanford’s all-around expertise was on full display in the semifinals and finals of the DIAA tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center. The Warriors scored more than 60 points 15 times, but both Mount Pleasant and St. Georges slowed the pace and took them out of their comfort zone.
It didn’t matter. Sanford grinded past the Green Knights 38-30 in the semis. The Hawks led 31-29 with 4:24 to play in the championship game, but Sanford scored 10 of the last 11 points to win 39-32.
“You’ve got to be able to play at two speeds,” Waterman said. “We like to be able to get up and down the floor and play in transition. But when that doesn’t happen, you’ve got to be able to execute in a half-court set as well.”
Mount Pleasant coach Lisa Sullivan knows Waterman well, having served as Sanford’s girls coach previously. She knew the Warriors could adapt to whatever her team could throw at them.
“It’s almost like a chess game,” Sullivan said. “You make adjustments, he makes adjustments. You’re not going to outcoach him. You can try to keep up with him, but you’re not going to outcoach him.”
The Green Knights were devastated after their semifinal loss, and Sullivan consoled her players in the locker room for 45 minutes.
“When I walked out, Stan and his wife were standing there waiting for me,” Sullivan said. “That meant a lot. So he’s not just a great coach, he’s a first-class act.”
Early start in coaching
Waterman starred as a point guard at Howard High and the University of Delaware, then spent one year as an assistant coach at Wilmington College before assisting Thom Shumosic with Sanford’s 1991 championship team.
The next season – at the age of 24 – Waterman became the Warriors’ head coach.
“I was trying to carry myself in a much more mature, older way than I probably was at that time,” he said.
He must have done OK because Sanford repeated as DIAA champs in 1992.
“He had such a presence as an adult, as a basketball player and as a leader,” said Kenny Mitchell, who was a junior on Waterman’s first team. “I honestly didn’t know how old he was. I had no clue. It wasn’t until years later when I realized we were actually much closer in age than I thought.”
Waterman’s youth allowed him to take a hands-on approach.
“What was great was that he could get out on the court with us,” Mitchell said. “I was his very first point guard, and he was a point guard. He could give very direct pointers first hand.”
Mitchell went on to Dartmouth, where as a senior in 1997 he led NCAA Division I in assists at 7.8 per game. He now works in Chicago as head of global consumer engagement for Gatorade.
“I pride myself on taking a point guard’s approach to life and to business,” Mitchell said. “Making sure that everyone knows the game plan, everyone is put in a position to be their best self.
“I think I learned so much of that from Stan. Stan is somebody that you want to run through a wall for, but he’s also someone who cares about you deeply as a person.”
Mitchell is one of countless examples of Waterman’s coaching success. He has guided dozens of players into college basketball and/or successful business careers.
“My relationship with our players and our families, I don’t know if that’s way anywhere else,” Waterman said. “Guys you see that graduated 25 years ago, they still come back. They have relationships with our current guys and they talk to them about what college is like. It’s more than basketball.”
He sells Sanford, a small private school in Hockessin, as a place to receive a top-notch education and take basketball to the next level. Dixon (Quinnipiac), Sabri Thompson (Northwestern State), Khallid Hart (Marist) and Anthony Mosley (Delaware) are the most recent former Warriors enjoying success in Division I college basketball.
“It’s an easy sell,” Waterman said. “Success begets success.”
Always teaching
Jyare Davis may be the Warriors’ next collegiate star, already leading Sanford in scoring at 23.3 points per game as a 6-5 freshman.
“He’s taught me more efficient ways to score, how important defense is, how to be a complete player,” Davis said. “And he teaches us simple stuff that just makes my day better. Make sure to be respectful, simple stuff like that that can just help you in life.”
Waterman also enjoys seeing players improve, like Connor Rufo. The 6-3 senior has blossomed in his final year, upping his scoring average to 7.3.
“A lot of people just see him as a basketball coach, but I see him as a mentor and a teacher,” Rufo said. “In school, he’s always there to motivate you to do better. The same on the court, right when I come over here, he’s always pushing me to do better.”
On Sept. 24, the school paid him the ultimate compliment by naming the Warriors’ home floor Stan Waterman Court. Sanford also established the Stan Waterman Endowed Fund for Excellence in Coaching, which will be used annually to recognize an exceptional Sanford coach with a monetary award.
“That ceremony was an emotional moment for me,” Waterman said. “Even when I look back on it today, it was almost surreal. To have so many former players come back and community people come back, and some of the things they were saying about you, I just never think about myself in that light.”
The next milestone is 500 wins, as Waterman’s career record sits at 493-131 after a 36-30 victory over Salesianum on Tuesday night. This year’s Warriors are struggling at 7-7, but have won six of their last nine games following a 1-4 start.
“It does not seem, at any stretch, at any point, that it’s been 25 years,” Waterman said. “But then when you look back over the span of guys as they’ve come and gone, and now some of their kids are coming back, you start to think, ‘Wow, it’s been a long time.’
“But I’ve had such a great time coaching. I’ve had so much fun and learned and met so many people. It has gone by fast because it’s been so much fun.”
68th DSBA awards banquet
WHEN: Noon, Feb. 20
WHERE: Sheraton Wilmington South Hotel, 365 Airport Road, New Castle
TICKETS: $35, or $300 for a table of 10. Available at www.delasports.org