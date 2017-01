Olympic medalist April Ross surprised @Gatorade National Player of the Year Lexi Sun with the best kind of "ice cream" she could imagine pic.twitter.com/ydV1pWyq43 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2017

Santa Fe Christian (Solana Beach, Calif.) volleyball star Lexi Sun was named the Gatorade national player of the year Wednesday.

She was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year last month.

Sun led the Eagles to a 32-8 record and an appearance in the Open Division semifinals. She finished the season with 630 kills, 288 digs, 60 blocks and 45 service aces.

She has signed to play next season at the University of Texas.