Santiam boys upend Western Mennonite to reach finals

PENDLETON – Julian Downey will be looking to end his high school basketball career with another state championship.

But this one would be with Santiam High School in the OSAA Class 2A boys state tournament.

Downey, who played three years at Silverton and was part of the Foxes’ 5A state championship team in 2015, had a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 4 seed Santiam rolled to a 53-33 victory over No. 1 seed Western Mennonite in the state semifinals Friday at Pendleton Convention Center.

The Wolverines (22-4) play No. 2 seed Stanfield in the state championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Stanfield defeated No. 6 seed Life Christian 56-41 Friday in the second semifinal game.

Downey grew up in Mill City and his family moved back to the area for his senior year.

“It feels great, especially (playing) with my younger brother (Jonah). It means a lot to me,” said Downey, a senior guard who was named Tri-River Conference Player of the Year this season. “Basically everyone I’m playing with has been my best friends since like first grade.”

Western Mennonite (25-5) defeated Santiam in two of their previous three meetings this season, including a 57-55 win in the Tri-River Conference playoffs title game.

But in the game that mattered most, Santiam was in control from the outset and never trailed.

Senior forward Noah Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right wing moments before the third quarter buzzer, extending the Wolverines’ lead to 33-22.

Julian Downey converted a 3-pointer, and had a no-look pass to senior guard/forward Austin Fawcett for an assist and a 38-22 lead early in the fourth quarter. Western Mennonite never got back in the game.

“We played really strong defense like we always do against them,” Santiam coach J.D. Hill said. “They just never really got that confidence going being down 10-plus points a lot of the game.”

There was reason to believe the state semifinal matchup would be closely contested because the three previous games between Santiam and Western Mennonite had been decided by a total of 10 points.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL COVERAGE:

Blanchet’s stunner punches ticket to state championship game

Dayton earns a shot at third straight state championship

Western Mennonite plays in the 3rd/5th place game against the loser of the second semifinal game between Life Christian and Stanfield, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

“All of us came in looking to win a state championship,” said Western Mennonite sophomore guard Johnny Williams, who scored eight points. “Now that we can’t do that we’re just playing for three guys, and that’s Simeon (Hess), Drew (Berkey) and Camryn (Roth), those are our seniors.”

Austin Fawcett joined Julian Downey in double figures with 13 points. Jonah Downey, a sophomore guard, added eight.

Freshman guard/post Payton Richardson led the Pioneers with nine points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“They came out hot and we had a hard time making our shots,” Williams said.

Western Mennonite was 13 of 47 from the field (27.7 percent) and just 2 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Santiam shot 47.2 percent (17 of 36) and converted 7 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Wolverines also had a 33-23 advantage on the boards

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6726 or Twitter.com/ghorowitz

BOX SCORES

SANTIAM 53, WESTERN MENNONITE 33

Santiam: 11-12-10-20 – 53

W. Menn: 8-5-9-11 – 33

Santiam: Julian Downey 16, A. Fawcett 13, Jonah Downey 8, J. Fawcett 7, Butler 7, Ballard 2, Nicot, Casner, Whitmire.

W. Menn: Richardson 9, Williams 8, Nicoli 7, Hess 4, Rush 2, M. Hull 2, K Hull 1, Berkey, C. Roth, J. Roth, Nofziger, Martin.

2A girls state semifinals

Photo gallery: Western Mennonite defeats Kennedy

WESTERN MENNONITE 52, KENNEDY 37

Madison Hull scored 35 points to lead No. 2 Western Mennonite to a 52-37 win over No. 3 Kennedy in a semifinal matchup between Tri-River powers.

Hull, a senior guard, scored 15 points in the first quarter as the Pioneers (23-7) raced out to a 19-9 lead.

Kennedy (16-11) closed to 24-19 at halftime, but the Trojans could never get over the hump in the second half.

Western Mennonite meets No. 1 Monroe (27-0), in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Kennedy is in the 3rd/5th place game against No. 5 seed Imbler. Tip off is 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hull, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Pionoeers’ 39-32 quarterfinal win over East Linn Christian, has been the dominant player in the girls tournament. She was 7 of 14 from the field Friday (3 of 3 on 3-pointers), 18 of 20 at the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds and four assists.

Hull has participated in the state tournament all four seasons, and was a key contributor on the Pioneers’ 2015 state championship team.

“I want to finish my season on this court. It’s a special thing,” Hull said.

Sophomore guard/forward Annika Hess added 12 points for the Pioneers, including a key 3-pointer with 4:25 remaining that extended the lead to 43-31. Western Mennonite placed third in the state last season.

Junior forward Molly Jaeger led defending state champion Kennedy with eight points. Junior forwards Hannah Arritola and Kaylee Brown added seven points apiece.

It was the fourth matchup of the season between Western Mennonite and Kennedy, and the Pioneers won the last three.

Kennedy: 9-10-10-8 – 37

W. Mennonite: 19-5-9-19 – 52.

Kennedy: Jaeger 8, Arritola 7, Brown 7, Cantu 6, Kleinschmit 4, Carley 3, Traeger 2, Frey, I. Gomez, Y. Gomez.

W. Mennonite: Hull 35, Hess 12, Hopper 5, Foster, Pack, Choi.

2A girls consolation semifinals

REGIS 52, WESTON-MCEWEN 40

No. 9 seed Regis posted a 52-40 victory Friday over No. 13 seed Weston McEwen in the girls consolation semifinals.

Paige Rickman led the Rams (16-12) with 14 points. Abigail Frith (12 points) and Kirsten Koehnke (11) also were in double figures.

Regis led 38-33 after three quarters and outscored the TigerScots (17-10), 14-7 in the final quarter.

The Rams, who won consecutive state championships from 2011-14, play No. 7 seed East Linn Christian (17-10) in the fourth/sixth place game at 9 a.m. Saturday.

WM – 10-12-11-7 – 40

Regis – 16-9-13-14

Regis: Rickman 14, A. Frith 12, Koenke 11, Moll 8, Clute 4, Lopez 3, G. Frith, Persons, Ditter.

Western-McEwen: S. Finifrock 14, Veseio13, Von Borstol 7, Hillmick 5, A. Finfrock 1, Coffman, Schroeder, Muilenburg.