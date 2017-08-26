Saraland (Ala) holds off Heard County (Ga.) in GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff

A 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter by Rayshawn McAlpine provided the winning points as Saraland (Ala.) beat Hard County (Hartwell, Ga.), 17-14 on Saturday in the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff in Cartersville, Ga.

McAlpine’s score capped a drive in which Stanford commit QB Jack West completed two clutch third-down passes, including a 34-yarder to Jay Williams that moved the ball to the 8. Williams pulled in the ball with an acrobatic leaping move.

The drive also featured a fourth-down incompletion, but Heard County was called for pass interference.

Heard County had a chance to win but a third-and-7 pass was dropped in the end zone, as seen in the video below. Then a chance to tie was lost with 1:14 remaining on a 32-yard field goal attempt that sailed right.

This Emory Jones pass could have won the game, but it was dropped #alpreps pic.twitter.com/GD1L9P3iOG — Josh Bean (@jbeanpoll) August 26, 2017

Heard County had scored on the first play of the fourth quarter on a short TD pass to take a 14-10 lead after neither team scored in the third quarter.

Despite the best efforts of Ohio State quarterback commit Emory Jones, Heard County cost itself the chance to move ahead earlier. The team took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove inside the 10, but Saraland held and forced a missed field goal.

Midway through the first quarter, Heard County drove to the 13 and then committed four illegal motion penalties to halt a drive.

The game had been billed as a matchup of elite quarterbacks with Jones for Heard County — he also made some big hits on defense — and Saraland’s Jack West, a Stanford commit.