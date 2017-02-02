Satellite High's Kolin Marsh voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Satellite High wrestler Kolin Marsh, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29.

Marsh went 6-0 on Friday and Saturday in a Clearwater Central Catholic tournament. He won the 126-pound weight class in the 12-team meet. His win in the final came over a transfer who was a 2016 state qualifier in Ohio.

Marsh Collected 43.1 percent of the 2,550 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Melbourne basketball player Desharia Graham (28.35 percent), followed by Merritt Island soccer player Julia Martin (10.75 percent), West Shore soccer player Abe Murphy (9.49 percent) and MCC basketball player Nick Alves 8.31 percent).

