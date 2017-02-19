Sauer helps Jaguars past Waterloo West in regional semifinal

Kenna Sauer was in a hurry to get down to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night.

The Ankeny Centennial sophomore had just helped her team to a 59-35 victory over Waterloo West in a Class 5A girls’ basketball regional semifinal, but she had other things on her mind.

Sauer wanted to watch her brother, Kaden, try to win a Class 3A state wrestling title. She got there in time to see Kaden, a Dowling Catholic senior, drop a 5-4 decision in overtime to Isaac Bartel of Mason City in the 195-pound final.

“I had our trainer give me updates on what weight they were at when I came out so I could keep track of it,” Sauer said. “That was the plan all along to go down there afterwards.

“It was really sad that he lost. He’s worked hard this season and he deserved it, but it didn’t turn out that way.”

Sauer could be making another trip to Wells Fargo Arena next month. She scored 12 points on Saturday as the ninth-ranked Jaguars (17-5) moved one win away from a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Sauer was a reserve on last year’s team that captured the Class 5A crown.

“I think we can do it again,” said Sauer, who also played on Centennial’s state championship volleyball squad in the fall. “We’ve been playing really well the last few games, especially tonight.”

After getting off to a slow start, Centennial relied on its full-court press to break the game open. The Jaguars scored 13 consecutive points in the first quarter to build a 15-2 lead.

“We had some really good shots that we missed right away,” said Centennial coach Scott DeJong. “I thought we were a little tight. We haven’t played for a week or so, but I thought through the middle stretch of the game we played really well. Our defense was really good tonight.”

Centennial held a 27-10 lead at halftime, then continued to pull away in the second half. Chloe Olson scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the final two quarters.

Freshman forward Alexandria Keahna-Harris added a career-high 10 points for the Jaguars.

“Alex has been injured, but I think her hand is getting a little better,” DeJong said. “You can tell with her shot. She has been great for us defensively, and when she can score some points too, that’s good.”

NaTracia Ceaser led Waterloo West with 10 points. The Wahawks finished the season at 13-9.

Centennial will play at No. 4 Iowa City High in the regional final on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve just got to play our normal game,” said Centennial point guard Keanna Williams. “Be ready to go and play some good defense.”

——–

Waterloo West (35)–Phillips 3, Ceaser 10, Campbell 8, Robinson 4, Draine 5, Erie 2, Baker 3. Also played–Conrey, Collett, Wehr, Young. Totals 13 6-8.

Ankeny Centennial (59)–Sauer 12, Olson 15, Wycoff 9, Williams 6, Heston 2, Keahna-Harris 10, Burns 2, Runchey 3. Also played–Macke, Reinke, Fontana, Pippett, Ridout. Totals 21 13-20.

Waterloo West………4 6 6 19–35

Ankeny Centennial..15 12 16 16–59

3-point goals–WW 3 (Phillips, Draine, Baker), AC 4 (Wycoff 3, Runchey). Fouls–WW 18, AC 14. Fouled out–Robinson. Technicals–None.