SCA freshman QB Jack Miller transferring to Chaparral

Scottsdale Chaparral will welcome a new student this week.

Jack Miller, who set 2A Conference state passing records as a freshman this past football season at Scottsdale Christian, withdrew from the small, private school on Tuesday and has enrolled into 5A Chaparral.

Jack Miller Sr., Jack’s father, said that his son has gone through counseling since the end of the season over the tragic death of family friend Gerard Mauvis, who was struck by a car and killed while crossing Tatum Boulevard to see Jack play a football game at Scottsdale Christian on Sept. 30.

Mauvis, who was 46, worked for Jack Sr., at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort for four years as director of operations. Jack Miller Sr., is general manager of the Princess Resort.

The young Miller has taken Mauvis’ 8-year-old son, Will, under his wing. Will Mauvis has cerebral palsy.

The family will seek a hardship from the Arizona Interscholastic Association in hopes that Jack Jr., won’t have to miss the first five games next football season as part of the transfer rule that went into effect at the end of the 2015-16 school year.

The older Miller said it’s been tough for his son to return to that SCA field to play football games, because of the memory of hearing the crash that stopped the game for a while on Sept. 30.

They’ve had family meetings and prayer over whether to leave SCA or not. Miller said he has discussed it with SCA officials.

“Based on his health and well-being, we’ve enrolled him at Chaparral today,” Jack Sr., said. “It came down to my son’s well-being. We know that people will talk. There’s nothing I can do about that. It’s where our heart is.

“We hope that Jack is not penalized for something that is out of his control. We believe we’re doing the right thing for him. He has friends at Chaparral.”

Miller, 6-foot-3, 197 pounds, who was invited to participate in the U.S. Army All-America Bowl underclassman combine in San Antonio, set single-season 2A state records for passing yards (3,653) and touchdown passes (53). He completed 198 of 337 passes during a brilliant freshman season in which he also ran for 861 yards and eight TDs for a 10-3 playoff team. He made first-team All-2A Conference at quarterback by azcentral sports.

Last week, he received a scholarship offer from Louisiana Tech.

Miller’s father sent a letter to SCA, thanking the school for its support.

He shared the letter with azcentral sports.

Part of it read:

“This decision is based on our desire to give Jack the best opportunity to move on from the horrible tragic accident and death of Gerard Mauvis. As we discussed, Jack has recurring nightmares of the event and still is dealing with the fact that Gerard and his family were at SCA to see him play in a football game. His well-being is our first concern.

“I appreciate your support for Jack, and our family through this year. Although it has been difficult, the support from friends and the SCA family have helped tremendously. Thank you.”

